Less than a year after Bebe Rexha announced that she’s bipolar, she’s getting candid about her diagnosis and what helps her deal with it — including staying active. There are a number of activities, besides performing, that the 30-year-old enjoys doing to help her state of mind, but working out is one of her favorites.

“I do a lot of high-intensity interval training because that’s basically what [performing] is,” the “Me Myself & I” artist told Self in an interview published on Tuesday, February 25.

Courtesy of @beberexha/Instagram

In April 2019, Bebe took to Twitter to tell fans she has bipolar disorder, adding she was “not ashamed anymore.” It turns out, Bebe only found out about her diagnosis a few days before everyone else did. The pop star went public with the news as a way for her to regain control and help others in a similar boat. However, it wasn’t easy for her.

I’m bipolar and I’m not ashamed anymore. That is all. (Crying my eyes out.) — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 15, 2019

“That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy,” she told the outlet. “I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by this.’ And maybe it’ll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they’re going through a rough time. That’s why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that.”

Bebe revealed it was crucial for her to just rip off the bandage. “It’s scary, but at a certain point you got to say, ‘F–k it, this is who I am,'” she divulged. “Or you just keep it to yourself. At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s business. But, for me, I like to be very transparent with my fans … and I won’t allow it to label me. It’s something that I’m going through, but it’s not me.”

While it’s been a rollercoaster of a journey, the blonde beauty has come terms with her health condition, and in doing so, feels a lot better. She also encouraged others to do the same. “You have to have communication. It’s your body, it’s your brain. So it can’t be just something that you take and then you disappear for three years,” she said in regards to taking medication.

Stay strong, Bebe!