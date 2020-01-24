Bebe Rexha Stuns in Metallic at Warner Music's Pre-Grammys Party

We see you, Bebe Rexha! On Thursday, January 24, the “Meant to Be” singer, 30, stepped out at Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party in a slinky, metallic blazer dress that showcased all her killer curves.

Of course, we can’t forget Bebe’s impeccable glam. The blonde beauty paired a shimmery eye look with a nude lip and needless to say, it was really ~werking~ for her.

On top of looking like a million bucks, Bebe took to Instagram ahead of the party to tease some new — wait for it — music! “People keep asking … yes, I have a lot of new songs. I’m just trying to figure out which one to put out first. I get f–king nervous which one to pick. Xoxo,” she captioned a fierce car selfie.

Naturally, people had a lot of feelings (read: excitement) about Bebe’s announcement. “Fully freaking out over this! Can’t wait,” one user commented. “You’re so hot! Also, new music?! Yay!” added another.

“Mentally preparing now,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “So much yes!” Considering Bebe’s last album, Expectations, dropped in 2018, we are beyond ready to hear some new bops.

From the looks of it, 2020 is going to be Bebe’s best year yet, especially because she’s fully embracing herself like never before! “I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing,’” she wrote alongside a sexy black-and-white photo in August 2019.

“Because I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are [supposed] to do, especially for my age. I’m 29. I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules.”

You tell ‘em, Bebe! We can’t wait to see what the rest of this year has in store for her. In the meantime, we’ll be obsessing over this metallic look.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Bebe at Warner Music’s pre-Grammys party.