Feelin’ herself! Bebe Rexha dazzled on the Grammys 2020 red carpet in a full-on power suit. The “Meant to Be” singer, 30, is a presenter for the evening and said she was “excited to be sharing this night” with her “extremely talented peers.”

The songstress gushed that she felt like a “strong woman” in the chic black suit. The showstopping piece was her sheer, diamond-encrusted shirt that she was wearing underneath. It added a little sparkle and fun to her high-fashion ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While she unfortunately won’t be performing during the January 26 Grammy Awards show, the blonde beauty took the stage just days earlier at the 11th Annual Grammy In The Schools Live! event on Thursday, January 23, in Los Angeles.

The two-time Grammy nominee is a familiar face around awards season, but last year revealed she had a tough experience working with a fashion designer. “So I finally got nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever,” Bebe said in a video posted to her Instagram in January 2019. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet … So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big.”

The “In the Name of Love” songstress elaborated in the caption: “If you don’t like my fashion style or my music, that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size.” She went on to encourage designers to “empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less than by their size.” Well said, girl!

Bebe ended up strutting her stuff on the Grammys 2019 red carpet in a gorgeous red dress by Monsoori, which she called her “Cinderella moment” during a segment with E! News.

She also opened up about the support she received from fans. “It’s been amazing, I didn’t expect it,” the New York City native told Ryan Seacrest on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet show. “I just did the video because I was really heartbroken and it bummed me. They said I was too big or fat and I love my body and I just want other girls to love their bodies.”

Be sure to watch the 2020 Grammys on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.