Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone needs a good moisturizer, whether you have dry, oily or acne-prone skin. If you stop into your local drugstore or skincare store to pick one up, however, you’ll probably notice that there’s no end to the types of moisturizers you can buy. And just grabbing the cheapest one so you don’t have to decide usually isn’t the best method for selecting a moisturizer, since various skin types require different ingredients — it’s not one size fits all.

You might be unsure if you even need to use a moisturizer, though, so here’s a little background on why you definitely should. Moisturizer is essential for maintaining healthy, fresh skin. It balances your skin, reducing and preventing both dryness and oiliness. Too much oil leaves your skin looking shiny and leads to issues like acne, while not enough oil causes dry, tight, and uncomfortable skin. Moisturizing helps skin look younger, too. Some products actually include anti-aging ingredients, but in general, adding hydration to your skin makes it appear plumper and firmer to hide fine lines.

With so many moisturizer and lotion options and ingredients you might not be familiar with, it can seem like a chore to figure out which one is ideal for your unique skin. So if you’re on the hunt for the best moisturizer for dry skin, sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, or any other skin type, keep reading to find the perfect one for you, plus when and how often to apply it.

Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin

Best Overall Moisturizer for Dry Skin: CLEARSTEM HYDRAGLOW Stem Cell Moisturizer

CLEARSTEM

The unique formula of this moisturizer contains stem cells and works for all skin types (dry, oily, and mixed). It’s multipurpose, targeting breakouts, smoothing wrinkles, and lightening scars as it nourishes your skin. The moisturizer hydrates without clogging pores and calms skin irritation, making it useful for people with sensitive skin, too.

Additionally, bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, promotes collagen production to help your skin look more youthful, and it provides the benefits of retinol without the negatives — no toxicity or sun-sensitivity.

Pros:

Works for all skin types

Anti-aging and anti-acne

Natural

Organic

No artificial chemicals

Cruelty-free

Gluten-free

Vegan

Specs:

Size: 2 fl oz

Active Ingredients: Bakuchiol, squalane, plant stem cells

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: Shoppers have said this moisturizer has helped heal their stubborn hormonal acne. It feels “rich and luxurious” without leaving behind a greasy feeling or clogging pores.

Best Lightweight Moisturizer: Hers Hydrobounce Instant Moisturizer

Hers

The name Hydrobounce is very accurate for this moisturizer that provides lightweight hydration to your skin to make it look and feel bouncy and healthy. The non-greasy formula penetrates deep into the skin barrier while also minimizing fine lines and wrinkles.

Hyaluronic acid increases the stretchiness of your skin to prevent wrinkles, and it can lessen the appearance of scars and dark marks on your skin. Plus, the moisturizer even comes with a scooper to apply it to your face to avoid transferring bacteria, which can cause acne, from your hands to your skin.

Pros:

Lightweight

Non-greasy

Paraben-free

Cruelty-free

Vegan

Anti-aging

Specs:

Size: 1.7 fl oz

Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, squalane, probiotics

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: This moisturizer makes shoppers’ oily skin feel smooth and soft. It doesn’t leave residue and helps balance skin during the dry winter months. Customers also love how the smoothness lasts throughout the day.

Best Scent Options: Athena Club Dewy Body Lotion

Athena Club

If you prefer scented lotion, this Athena Club body lotion is for you. Pick your favorite of the four amazing scents, ranging from floral to citrus: rose vanilla, grapefruit, tropical bergamot, and matchpoint yellow. The lotion is packed with vitamins, including vitamins C, B5, B3, and E, along with shea butter, which is an emollient that adds a rich texture.

Other moisturizing ingredients include avocado oil with fatty acids and antioxidants, and squalane and hyaluronic acid promote plumpness, making your skin look fresh and healthy.

Pros:

Non-GMO

Made in the U.S.A.

Cruelty-free

Contains shea butter

Lightweight

Specs:

Size: 7.5 oz.

Active Ingredients: Aloe leaf juice, shea butter, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin B5, vitamin B3, vitamin E, avocado oil, squalane, spinach extract, strawberry extract, sunflower seed oil, cucumber extract, marshmallow root extract

Scent: Rose vanilla, grapefruit, tropical bergamot, matchpoint yellow

What customers say: While this body lotion is scented, shoppers have said the smell is not overpowering or too strong, with one customer calling it “intoxicating.” It moisturizes without feeling sticky, and a little goes a long way, according to reviewers.

Best for Acne-Prone Skin: Foreo ESPADA BHA+PHA Blemish Solution

Foreo

While this product is technically an acne gel, it’s moisturizing, unlike many acne treatments that can cause dry skin and cause irritation. Witch hazel reduces inflammation to cut down on swelling and redness while shrinking pimples and blemishes. It works for acne scars, too, by lightening and fading dark marks while shrinking the appearance of pores.

Pros:

Contains salicylic acid

Exfoliating

Contains witch hazel

Fades hyperpigmentation

Specs:

Size: 0.5 fl oz

Active Ingredients: Salicylic acid, witch hazel, niacinamide, tea tree oil, lactobionic acid, panthenol

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: Reviewers have said this acne gel is really effective at getting rid of pimples and doesn’t dry out your skin. It works quickly in just a few days, and it doesn’t sting.

Best Organic: Sol CBD CBD Infused Nourish Skin Care

Sol CBD

Sol CBD CBD-Infused Nourish Skin Care is made with USDA-Certified Organic essential oils, along with many other nourishing ingredients, such as vitamin E oil and niacinamide. The moisturizer contains aloe vera and hemp oil, which are anti-inflammatory and soothing to minimize redness and irritation from conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis. Other ingredients, like alpha lipoic acid, hyaluronic acid, and avocado oil, have anti-aging and antioxidant properties to keep your skin looking young.

Pros:

USDA-Certified Organic essential oils

Non-GMO

Contains antioxidants

Specs:

Size: 30 ml

Active Ingredients: Aloe vera, avocado oil, rose hydrosol, hyaluronic acid, radish root ferment, plant ester wax, rosehip seed, hemp oil, pomegranate seeds, vitamin E oil, rosemary, hexapeptide, sea buckthorn, niacinamide, alpha lipoic acid, vitamin B5, CoQ10, frankincense, lavender, amyris, ylang ylang, neroli

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: Shoppers have said this moisturizer absorbs “like butter.” It doesn’t leave you feeling oily, and it softens skin.

Best for Sensitive Skin: Mission Farms Pure CBD Goat Milk Cream

Mission Farms

Made with goat milk, this moisturizer gently soothes and calms irritated skin. It’s ideal for people with sensitive skin and skin conditions like eczema because the cream actually bonds with pain receptors to relieve itching. The goat milk cream is transdermal, meaning it absorbs deep into your skin barrier for extra moisture, and it’s high in vitamins and fatty acids that nourish the skin. Not only is goat milk calming, but it also contains Alpha-Hydroxy Acid to promote collagen production.

The cream contains CBD, too, which has anti-inflammatory properties and acts as an antioxidant. Oxidants and free radicals are a major component in skin aging, and the added CBD protects your skin from these damaging pollutants.

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Soothing goat milk

Contains Alpha-Hydroxy Acid

Third-party lab tested

Soothing

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties

Anti-aging

Specs:

Size: 2 fl oz.

Active Ingredients: Goat milk, full spectrum CBD, coconut oil, shea oil, meadowfoam seed oil

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: Shoppers wake up feeling refreshed with less under-eye puffiness when using this goat milk cream. One reviewer commented they tried the product for their psoriasis, and it has helped clear up the breakouts.

Best Shea Butter: Zatural 100% Raw African Shea Butter

Zatural

This moisturizer is pretty much as natural as you can get — the only ingredient is raw shea butter organically grown and sourced from West Africa. Shea butter comes from shea tree nuts, and it can be found in many lotions and hair products because of its hydrating qualities. High in fatty acids and vitamins A and D, the butter absorbs into the skin and creates a barrier to lock in moisture.

Along with moisturizing properties, shea butter also has anti-inflammatory properties that can soothe skin irritation. Plus, you can even use this product on your hair to reduce dryness and damage in addition to your skin.

Pros:

100% virgin shea butter

Vegan

Organically grown and sourced

Virgin and unrefined

Can be used on hair

Specs:

Size: 16 oz.

Active Ingredients: Virgin shea butter

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: This moisturizer is “creamy” and great for dry skin, according to reviewers. Shoppers have also commented that it’s not greasy and lasts the whole day without using a large amount.

Most Unique Blend: Live Rishi Rose

Live Rishi

Made from distilled rose petals, Live Rishi Rose is a powerful night time moisturizer with an intoxicating fragrance. It’s made to help you relax in the evening, transporting you to a restful sleep while protecting and deeply moisturizing your skin.

In addition to using 100% Rose Otto Oil in this timeless blend, this formula also includes organic German chamomile, full spectrum hemp extract, organic rosemary, organic tea tree oil and organic shea butter to help moisturize your skin from the outside in.

It’s also made with organic candelilla wax, which works overtime to lock in moisture with a subtle semi-gloss.

Pros:

Made with 100% rose otto oil

Vegan

Made with candelilla wax to lock in moisture

Paraben– and alcohol-free

Specs:

Size: 2 oz.

Active Ingredients: Rose otto oil, Blue German Chamomile oil, Jojoba oil, Shea butter

Scent: Bulgarian Rose

What customers say: This moisturizer is beloved by users, noting that they’re able to relax from a long, stressful day and finally get a relaxing, good night’s rest. They also love that you can use it as an all-around moisturizer, including using it on their face, hands and body.

Best for Dry Skin: Vena CBD Deep Hy Adaptive Moisturizer

Vena

Vena CBD Deep Hy Adaptive Moisturizer is formulated specifically to be anti-aging by promoting skin cell regeneration and boosting collagen production. Ashwagandha fights free radicals, reishi and matcha eliminate dead skin cells to help them turn over more quickly, and fatty-acid- and vitamin-rich avocado moisturizes. The moisturizer is designed to adapt to each person’s unique skin types.

Pros:

Promotes cell regeneration

Vegan

THC-free

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 1 fl oz.

Active Ingredients: Ashwagandha, reishi, matcha, avocado, CBD

Scent: None

What customers say: According to customers, this moisturizer “melts” into skin without feeling too heavy. It works on fine lines and keeps your skin feeling soft all day long.

Best Full Body Lotion: Pure Spectrum Daily Moisturizing Full Body Lotion

Pure Spectrum

This lotion contains a blend of natural ingredients, essential oils, and hemp extract to moisturize your whole body. Ingredients like aloe soothe skin and reduce irritation, while shea butter creates a skin barrier to prevent moisture loss. Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent to prevent damage and improve the appearance of the skin.

Pros:

Contains shea butter

Contains hemp extract

Third-party lab tested

Can be used on the whole body

Specs:

Size: 8 oz.

Active Ingredients: Purified water, organic aloe, sweet almond oil, glycerin, cetearyl alcohol, olive oil, grapeseed oil, hydrolyzed jojoba esters, cetearyl olivate, caprylic/capric triglyceride, cetearyl glucoside, sorbitan olivate, vitamin E, leuconostoc/radish root Ferment Filtrate, Potassium Olivoyl Hydrolyzed Oat Protein, Organic Coconut Oil, xanthan gum, organic shea butter, glyceryl oleate, allantoin, phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract, gluconolactone, sodium PCA, natural fragrance, glyceryl stearate, panthenol (pro-vitamin B-5), sodium benzoate

Scent: Unscented

What customers say: Customers enjoy the clean, natural, and refreshing smell of this lotion. Others have said it’s fast-absorbing and “worth every penny.”

How We Made This List

When making this list of the best moisturizers, we made sure the products included have a few key ingredients: humectants, emollients, and occlusives. Packaging typically won’t directly say “contains humectants,” so you’ll have to look for specific ingredients. Here’s what you should know:

Humectants hydrate skin by drawing water to the upper level and extracting moisture from the air and include hyaluronic acid, sorbitol, lactic acid, aloe vera, glycerin, and alpha hydroxy acid.

Emollients , such as shea butter, ceramides, and colloidal oatmeal, help restore the skin barrier and reduce itchiness.

Occlusives form an oily layer on top of the skin, mimicking the natural skin barrier, to lock in moisture and prevent skin from drying out—think Vaseline. Occlusive ingredients include petrolatum, silicone, and squalane.

How To Find The Right Moisturizer For You

When choosing a moisturizer, be sure to keep your skin type in mind. These are some good rules of thumb for what to look for or avoid based on your skin:

Dry skin: Look for rich, hydrating ingredients, such as shea butter.

Oily skin: Oily skin needs moisturizing just as much as dry skin, even if it doesn’t seem like it. Avoid heavy creams, oil-based products, and occlusives, like squalane, which will trap the oil on your face. Instead, go for non-comedogenic ingredients, which means it won’t clog pores.

Acne-prone skin: You should look for non-comedogenic formulas that won’t cause more acne.

Sensitive skin: Avoid alcohol, which can strip oil and moisture from your skin, leading to irritation. It’s also a good idea to steer clear of synthetic fragrances.

FAQs:

When should I apply moisturizer?

Applying moisturizer to wet skin is the most effective way to use it, so moisturizing immediately after showering or washing your face is your best bet. When used on damp skin, they help seal in water and prevent your skin from drying out. This is especially important after taking a long, hot shower because hot water strips moisture.

How long until moisturizer starts to work?

You can often feel the effects of using a moisturizer immediately, but longer-lasting results may take more time. It typically takes around two weeks for a moisturizer to start working.

How often should I use moisturizer?

It’s typically recommended to apply moisturizer in the morning and at night. You might think you don’t need to use it before going to bed, but that’s actually an ideal time to hydrate your skin. Skin regenerates at night, with most cell turnover and growth happening during REM sleep, so using lotion at night ensures your skin maintains moisture levels. In addition, oil production slows down at night, so without moisturizer, your skin can become dehydrated.

In what order should I apply skincare products?

You might think the order in which you apply skincare doesn’t matter, but according to dermatologists, it’s actually very important to make sure you receive the full benefits of each product. The correct way to layer is to start with the lightest product and add heavier ones on top. Follow the order of these steps for the daytime:

Cleanser Toner Serum Eye cream Acne treatment Moisturizer Sunscreen

Sunscreen is an extremely important layer if you’re using a moisturizer that doesn’t contain SPF. You should make sure you’re wearing SPF every day to protect your skin from sun damage, which can lead to aging and skin cancer.

For night moisturizing, the steps are essentially the same, though you might have slightly different products. Here’s how to do your skincare routine at night:

Cleanser Toner, essence Eye cream Acne treatment, serums, peels Moisturizer

How much moisturizer should I use?

You should use a nickel-sized amount of moisturizer on your face. While you might think that slathering on lotion will help your skin stay extra smooth and soft, using too much lotion can cause breakouts and shininess. On the other hand, not enough moisturizer can leave your skin feeling dry and tight—so it’s a delicate balance.

Do I need moisturizer if I have oily skin?

Everyone should keep their skin moisturized, including people with oily skin. Hydrating your skin helps regulate the production of oil. If you don’t use moisturizer, your skin might start making even more oil to try to prevent dehydration, and they can lead to clogged pores and acne.

Will moisturizer cause acne or breakouts if I have oily skin?

Picking the right moisturizer for your skin type is essential for preventing breakouts. For people with oily or acne-prone skin, you’ll want to use non-comedogenic formulas and cut products that are really heavy and can clog pores.

Moisturizing is extremely important for healthy, youthful, and non-irritated skin. And yes, even people with oily skin or acne benefit from the hydration that comes from lotion. Whether you want to soothe sensitive or irritated skin or reduce dry skin, one of the moisturizers we selected will be sure to help you out.