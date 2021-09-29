How to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Premiere

Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

“The seven years you spend here as a surgical resident will be the best and worst of your life. You will be pushed to the breaking point. Look around you. Say hello to your competition. Eight of you will switch to an easier specialty. Five of you will crack under the pressure. Two of you will be asked to leave. This is your starting line. This is your arena. How well you play, that’s up to you.” — Richard Weber, Grey’s Anatomy Season 1, Episode 1.

Do we think Richard Weber realized how true his words were when he first spoke to the season 1 interns of Grey’s Anatomy? Did he know the series of unfortunate events that would happen throughout the course of their surgical residency? How could he?

How could anyone possibly know the whirlwind of drama that would have us fans hanging on the edge of our seats every week? One thing’s for sure, we have gotten used to that anxious feeling in the pit of our stomachs as we watch and wait in anticipation for Shonda Rhimes’ next victim.

What we do know is these last 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy have been a bumpy, emotional rollercoaster ride. We are no strangers to sob-fests! There are so many unexpected twists and turns throughout this series, like when the unhonorable nickname “007” would break our hearts like never before or when main characters suddenly meet their demise, leaving us with uncontrollable tears streaming down our faces.

Season 17 brought a lot of closure for some of our favorite characters, like the totally out-of-the-blue “happy ending” for Alex Karev. (Not that some of us weren’t completely baffled and enraged by that exit!) And just as we thought the season would end on a happy note, leave it to Amelia Shepherd to throw us a curveball!

As we watched the life of Meredith Grey unfold, the drama and surprise plot twists seemed never-ending. But, alas, the final season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy is upon us and Hulu is the place to watch!

How to watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18 Premiere

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on September 30th on ABC at 9 P.M. E.T. If you’re like most of America, you’ve probably ditched cable TV and now you’re wondering where to watch season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy. Hulu definitely has the best streaming options available with different plans to cater to your price range. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription yet, you’ll want to get one this October to stream Grey’s Anatomy.

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for on-demand plans where you will pay $5.99 per month for the ad-supported plan or $11.99 per month for a no-ads plan. This is such an easy way to make your choice depending on your preference or what’s most affordable for you. You will be able to upgrade, downgrade, or cancel your Hulu subscription at any time, too.

Right now, Hulu has a limited-time offer now through 10/28/21 for their Hulu + Live TV subscription. You can get $10 off the original monthly fee of $64.99 for the first 3 months for ad-supported Hulu + Live TV, making your monthly bill $54.99 per month for 3 months. If you don’t want to sit through ads there’s always the option to upgrade to Hulu + Live TV (no-ads) for $70.99 per month.

Can you watch all ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ seasons on Hulu?

Hulu has your back if you need to catch up or refresh your memory on the last 17 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. You know, sometimes you just want to go back through the series and have a good cry — we’re all guilty of that!

So, whether you’re a new Grey’s Anatomy fan or have been tuning in since the very beginning, Hulu gives you the option to watch your favorite show all in one place. There’s no doubt about it, season 18 will for sure have you craving more about the lives of these characters that have brought you so much joy, sadness, and laughter, but you’ll be glad to have been on this wild ride all the way through!

Hulu’s the best place to watch season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy and catch up on older episodes at affordable prices. So, grab your warm, fuzzy blanket, make yourself some comforting tea, and don’t forget your ferry boat scrub cap, because “it’s a beautiful day to save lives” and watch Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu.

