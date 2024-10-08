Bill Belichick Not ‘Opposed’ to Starting Family With GF Jordon (EXCL)

Hall of Fame-bound football coach Bill Belichick is planning on crossing the goal line and marrying his 24-year-old cheerleader girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Sources say 72-year-old Belichick — who has three daughters older than his blushing bride — has already drawn up a game plan for his romantic fourth quarter and it features a May-December wedding!

“Bill takes a lot of ribbing for being with a girl 48 years younger. He’s got sweat socks older than her,” a friend says.

“But he’s undergone a complete personality transformation since he hooked up with her and turned from being a get-off my-lawn guy to a where’s-the-party guy.”

Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Another pal adds you can see the results of Bill’s new giddiness on T.V., where after leaving the Patriots — the team he coached to six Super Bowl wins — he took a gig earlier this year as a pigskin pundit for ESPN.

“Bill seems like a totally different person now, wisecracking and playful,” dishes the friend. “It’s obvious Jordon has given his life a long chug from the fountain of youth.”

The friend insists the pair is marking their calendars for a wedding day in the spring.

“Bill says he believes he’s still got a lot of years left and he wants to spend them with Jordon.”

“He’s not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad. He claims age is just a number and he wants to tie the knot with Jordon!”