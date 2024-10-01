Travis Kelce Doesn’t Expect Girlfriend to Attend All Football Games

Taylor Swift’s absence at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games on September 22 and Sunday, September 29, may have been a big deal for fans, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn’t mind. In a resurfaced clip, Travis revealed that he wouldn’t believe his significant other should be obligated to attend all of his season games.

“If you’re dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games,” Travis, 34, said while talking about WAG expectations in a 2016 video interview with WHOSAY. “I mean, there’s eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don’t even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game.”

The professional athlete was promoting his reality dating series, Chasing Kelce, in the clip and later shared the requirements he has for his lady when she does attend his games.

“I need her to cheer when we’re doing awesome, just to make sure that that look is being presented to everyone,” he continued in the clip.

Travis also admitted that game day swag is “all fun and games” for him, but he’d “rather have [his] girl look absolutely gorgeous in something she’s comfortable in.”

In case you don’t watch football, Taylor, 34, has always been part of the most energetic section of Arrowhead Stadium while cheering on her man.

The “Love Story” singer was a natural when it came to the cheering department as she radiated with joy while watching Travis play for the first time in September 2023. While watching the game alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, Taylor was photographed giving Travis a thumbs up, laughing with excitement amongst other suitemates and intensely staring at the field as the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears.

Taylor was still in the midst of her Eras tour during a lot of the 2023-2024 NFL season, leading her to miss some of Travis’ games. However, she made great strides to support him in person – like the time she jetted from her show in Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to watch Travis and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl. Taylor landed in the nick of time and watched Travis take home another championship trophy while she was joined by celebrity friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice in a private suite.

As for the Grammy artist’s game day wardrobe, Taylor has rocked both eye-catching Chiefs gear as well as chic fashion looks. That said, Taylor did a complete 180 from her debut Chiefs appearance in September 2023 to her first look of the 2024-2025 NFL season.

The “Shake It Off” singer played it safe for her first-ever game as she wore jeans, a white button-up tank top and a Chiefs windbreaker. Taylor tied the look together by wearing her signature bold red lipstick and continued to show out with her WAG style throughout the season.

But when Taylor arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2024 for the Chiefs’ first game of the season, she completely dropped jaws. The “Blank Space” artist strutted to her box suite wearing a skin-baring denim corset top and shorts set and paired the look with thigh-high maroon boots. The following week, Taylor looked ultra-comfortable while supporting Travis while wearing an oversized Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt that she repurposed as a casual dress.

However, her absence at the next two games of the season led to fears that there was trouble in paradise for the couple. On Monday, September 30, TMZ put fans at ease when they reported that Taylor and Travis are still going strong.

A source told the outlet that Taylor may be busy rehearsing for her upcoming Eras tour dates in Florida from October 18 through October 20.