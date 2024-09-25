Whoopi Goldberg and her The View cohosts slammed critics who blamed Taylor Swift for boyfriend Travis Kelce’s performance on the field during the current football season.

While the Kansas City Chiefs have won all three of their games so far this season, many fans slammed Travis, 34, for his performance while playing against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22. Many critics have gone so far to blame Taylor, 34, for the way he’s been playing, which led Whoopi, 68, to bring up the claims during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of The View.

“They apparently forgot that they won a Super Bowl last year with [Travis], and [he and Taylor] were just as tight then as they are now,” Whoopi pointed out to critics about the 2024 championship game, which Taylor attended. “Grow up, y’all. Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine, your team is doing well. Shut up.”

Cohost Sunny Hostin then pointed out that Taylor “wasn’t even at” the recent game, adding, “Is she supposed to play the game too?”

“I also love how we’re acting like Taylor Swift is like a magic 8 ball,” cohost Alyssa Farah chimed in. “She can’t magically affect his game.”

Not only did Travis’ performance cause concern during the latest game, but photos of him looking upset on the sidelines went viral.

Taylor and Travis confirmed their romance in September 2023 when she attended her first Chiefs game, and she’s continued to cheer Travis on at many of his games. While many fans love seeing Taylor in a suite throughout the games, others have slammed the “Enchanted” singer for taking too much attention away from the football players.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have revealed why she skipped his latest game, though a source exclusively told Life & Style that she felt uncomfortable amid the backlash she’s faced for her appearances. Her critics became even more upset when the NFL ran a 30-second promo that included four videos of her cheering for Travis during their first season as a couple.

“It’s only natural the NFL wants her in this promo, she’s bringing in so many fans and this is a business, of course they want to use her to promote,” the insider exclusively dished to Life & Style in an article published on September 20. “But there are some people in the organization that are grumbling that it takes away from the team, and obviously the die-hard fans aren’t too happy either and they’re making their voices heard, which makes Taylor feel uneasy.”

The source insisted that the “White Horse” singer didn’t “want to upset anybody in any way,” adding that “she’s just a very excited and supportive girlfriend and when the NFL approached her, she didn’t think twice about lending her support.”

Taylor previously addressed the criticism when she was named Time’s Person of the Year in December 2023. “I’m there to support Travis,” she told the outlet at the time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”