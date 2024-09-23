Travis Kelce Looks Bummed in Video After Taylor Swift Skips Game

Move over, Sad Affleck — a new Sad Travis meme may have just taken over the internet. Many fans are wondering what had Travis Kelce looking so crestfallen in a viral video captured during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 22, which girlfriend Taylor Swift did not attend.

The Chiefs tight end, 34, was caught by TV cameras looking bummed out on the sidelines during the game, seemingly wiping sweat from his eyes and frowning as he stared off into the distance. In another moment, Travis was seen shaking his head in a seemingly disappointed way as he spoke to teammate and friend Patrick Mahomes.

The footage quickly circulated on social media as fans shared their thoughts.

“Whoever hurt this golden retriever of a man I will fight you,” one person wrote on X.

“Sad Travis Kelce Looked Like He Was Ready To Cry After Struggling Vs Falcons,” X account Daily News titled a post including the clips. “Travis Kelce has struggled during the first half for the Chiefs against the Falcons. This season, Kelce has gotten off to a slow start and has addressed his struggles during the latest episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast.”

Though the Chiefs ultimately beat the Falcons on Sunday night, making the team 3-0 so far this season, Travis’ stats have paled in comparison to previous seasons. However, he told brother Jason Kelce on the September 18 episode of their “New Heights” podcast that he isn’t concerned about this.

“I stopped caring about stats about four or five years ago and I just went out there and started to just play free,” the NFL star said. “I think that’s a better mentality.”

If it wasn’t his stats, some fans suggested that Travis’ dispirited appearance had something to do with Taylor, 34, missing the game on Sunday. The pop star attended the first two games of the season on September 5 and September 15. However, she was not in a VIP box at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Chiefs-Falcons face-off after spending a night with pal Gigi Hadid in New York City on September 21.

Many fans feared that Taylor skipping the game and Travis’ sad expression were signs that the couple, who began dating in July 2023, had split, especially in light of the alleged “breakup contract” that circulated the internet in early September.

“Remember the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce breakup contract said it would be announced Sept 28 and she’s not at the game tonight,” one user wrote on X, while another wrote, “Travis-Taylor breakup incoming.”

At the beginning of the month, a photo circulated on the internet that showed an alleged PR strategy, featuring a logo from Full Scope PR, the agency that represents Travis. The image included a contract titled, “Comprehensive media plan for Travis Kelce’s public relations following breakup with Taylor Swift.” The paperwork claimed that the pair planned to announce a split on September 28.

Full Scope PR issued a statement denying that the contract was real, saying that the paperwork in the photo was “entirely false and fabricated” and “not created, issued or authorized by this agency.”

The statement continued, “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”