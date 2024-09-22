Taylor Swift had fans in a frenzy after her night out with Gigi Hadid in New York City. The pop star wore a gold necklace that looked like it had the number ‘12’ on it during the September 21 outing, leading fans to theorize that she might be teasing her 12th album.

However, upon closer review, it looks like the necklace actually just has the letters ‘TS’ and that they got flipped around to resemble a ‘12’ as she exited the Corner Store restaurant. Taylor, 34, was dressed in her fall best for the outing, rocking a plaid skirt and black cropped sweater, which she paired with snakeskin boots.

Some fans also took the snakeskin to represent the Reputation album, which is one of the rerecorded records that Swifties have been waiting for. Taylor has not confirmed whether she plans to release her final two rerecords – Reputation and Taylor Swift – or her 12th album next. Over the last three years, her pattern seems to be the release of two rerecords followed by a new album. Since she dropped her 11th record, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, it would stand to reason that the final rerecords are next on the docket.

Taylor’s longtime friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff hinted that something is coming when he posted a photo in the studio with Taylor and producer Sounwave on September 18. The date on the photo was December 21, 2023, and fans pointed out that Sounwave was not a collaborator on TTPD, which means that they had to have been working on something else together at that time.

Which Is Your Favorite Taylor’s Version Album?

Regardless of what Taylor plans to drop next, she’s already busy for the rest of this year. On October 18, the Eras tour will resume in Miami and continue until December 8 with shows in the United States and Canada. For now, she seems to be enjoying her tour hiatus by spending time with friends and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

When she returned to the U.S. after wrapping the tour’s summer European leg, the “Fortnight” singer threw a party at her Rhode Island house with Travis, 34, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Bradley Cooper, Gigi, 29, and more in attendance. She also went to the first two Kansas City Chiefs games of the 2024 NFL season and spent a weekend in New York with Travis, where they went to a wedding and hit up the US Open.

Although Taylor and Travis have not been afraid to show off their love in public, they manage to get plenty of time away from prying eyes too. “They’re pretty open when they’re in public, but as for the actual nature of their relationship? They decided early on they wanted to keep certain things just for themselves,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“They can still be very silly and goofy with each other, and they can be very serious,” the insider added. “And they’re under a lot of scrutiny every time they step out. But they always make each other a priority because this is it for them. They’re each other’s real-life happy ending – not a PR stunt.”