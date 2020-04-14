Sharing is caring? Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Monday, April 13, to share a hilarious clip of her son, King Cairo, seemingly stealing his little sister Dream Kardashian’s toy unicorn.

King, 7, whom Chyna shares with rapper Tyga, rocked a crisp white shirt, jeans, sneakers and a face mask while riding around their backyard to the appropriately titled song “Ridin’” by Chamillionaire.

At first, it looks like little Dreamy, 3, is A-OK with her big bro’s antics. However, if you look closely, Rob Kardashian’s daughter isn’t entirely thrilled to be parting with her precious unicorn — and of course, fans took notice.

Courtesy of Blac Chyna/Instagram

“Dream’s unamused. She’s like, ‘Bring my stuff back,’” one user commented. “Dream is like, ‘WTF?’” added another. “So adorable! Dream wants a turn,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “She’s so patient and sweet!”

As it happens, Dream totally looks up to King. “They’re obsessed with each other. Especially Dream, anything that King does, Dream wants to do it,” Chyna, 31, exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019.

“If it’s trucks, she wants trucks. If it’s music, she wants to know the songs. She really looks up to King, and he’s actually a really good brother,” the Lashed Cosmetics founder continued. “I had just recently got King and Dream trucks, and I got Kingy a little four-wheeler and then Dreamy a little pink Mercedes truck. But it’s cute because he actually just rides her on the back. And it’s so funny, they grab the speaker, they’re jamming outside and it’s just funny to me.”

Clearly, jamming outside is still one of their favorite activities! Chyna went on to explain how becoming a parent has changed her life for the better. “I had King when I was 24, I’m 31 right now. Just thinking about the bigger picture and things in the long run, I didn’t think I was going to have this really big house and just certain things, or just learn different things about myself to make me a better person,” she expressed. “I definitely appreciate my kids for that, for sure.”

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!