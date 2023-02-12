Article presented by Authority Tech

A highly innovative and stylish manufactured home that’s foldable and easily shipped got glowing reviews from some important social media influencers at the International Builders’ Show last week in Las Vegas. The two-story model home made by a startup company called Boxabl contains two bedrooms, a master suite, two and a half baths, an elegant spiral staircase, and a spacious outdoor patio on the second floor.

“I’ve been following Boxabl for a couple years now and I’ve been a big fan of their single-story Casita model so it’s nice to see a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that I think will appeal to families, as opposed to couples and singles,” said Kerry Tarnow, whose YouTube channel focuses on manufactured housing.

Boxabl’s foldable architecture solves the single biggest limitation that has plagued the manufactured housing industry until now – the problem of getting pre-built houses from the factory to the homesite.

“This is definitely not a tiny home!” said Ellie in Space, whose YouTube channel focuses on covering SpaceX and billionaire Elon Musk’s other technology business ventures. Ellie first became interested in Boxabl when she discovered that Musk was one of the first purchasers of a Casita model, which serves as his crib on SpaceX’s campus in Boca Chica.

Boxabl’s two co-founders, Tiramani and Paolo Tiramani, are seeking to make housing more affordable, with the entry-level, single-story foldable Casita model priced at around $60,000. The company is backed by investors including Zain Jaffer, a successful entrepreneur and founder of Vungle, as well as the leading homebuilder D.R. Horton, which has also purchased an initial 100 Boxabl units.

The company’s building system is revolutionizing the construction industry with innovative modular designs and energy-efficient materials, changing the way homes are built. Its technology and construction methods are faster, more affordable than traditional methods, and enable sustainable building practices.

“The reception for our IBS 2023 display was exciting,” Galiano Tiramani said. “It was a great opportunity to showcase our building system and demonstrate its endless possibilities. We’re grateful for the attention and recognition we received and look forward to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for the future of home building.”

Boxabl just completed construction of a second manufacturing plant in Las Vegas, which is expected to begin production later this year. Additional products and models to come include new sizes such as 20 feet by 30 feet, 20 feet by 40 feet and 20 feet by 60 feet, with new features and capabilities to stack and connect the modules.