After four seasons and nearly 50 episodes, 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn is a bona fide star — with an impressive net worth to match! The Florida native is worth an estimated $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Believe it or not, Brandon’s role as Justin Foley was one of his first in the industry. Prior to 13 Reasons Why, he appeared in three episodes of HBO’s True Detective and a handful of lesser-known shorts.

Justin Foley, like many of the characters on the sometimes controversial teen drama, was meant to open up a dialogue about real issues. Warning: major spoilers ahead. Sadly, during the series finale, “Graduation,” Justin dies of complications related to AIDS.

Throughout the seasons, the troubled high schooler dealt with substance abuse and heroin addiction. As a result, he engaged in sex work to support his habit and later contracted HIV.

“Justin was a mirror for me in a lot of ways, in a lot of things that I needed to heal and recover from personally,” Brandon told Entertainment Weekly in a June 2020 interview. The Mason Gross School of Arts graduate went on to explain that playing Justin was a “massive gift” that often “felt like therapy.”

Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Brandon also reflected on 13 Reasons Why being “a huge introduction and pivotal start” to his career. “Walking away from the show, I feel like I graduated from adolescence and at 26 years old, I’m in a place where I’m like, “OK, so this might be what acting like an adult is like,’” he expressed.

“I’ve now been able to process college and high school in one character and addiction and loss and all that stuff,” Brandon added. “I was able to process it through Justin. I don’t know if I have all the words to say what I’ve walked away with but it’s definitely something and I’ll never ever, ever forget Justin Foley.”

According to IMDb, Brandon has two projects in post-production — a film called Looks That Kill and a TV series called Ratched. We look forward to seeing more from him!

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!