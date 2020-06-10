In 2017, Brandon Flynn quickly rose to fame after starring as troubled teen Justin Foley on 13 Reasons Why. After four seasons of the Netflix series, the actor has become a household name. However, Brandon still remains a bit of mystery — especially when it comes to his love life.

Throughout his years in the spotlight, the Florida native has only had one publicly confirmed relationship with singer Sam Smith. The pair began dating in December 2017 and for a while, Brandon and the “Too Good at Goodbyes” artist seemed stronger than ever.

“I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” Sam told V magazine in a January 2020 interview. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon!”

Unfortunately, things took a turn in June of that year and the couple split. “Brandon was wonderful,” the U.K. native said in a September 2018 interview with The Times. “I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”

Since then, Brandon has seemingly remained single. In April 2019, he and former Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden sparked dating rumors after being spotted out and about together in Los Angeles.

In June 2019, Brandon neither confirmed nor denied the speculation, but he did explain why he prefers to keep his romantic life under wraps. “It’s hard not to feel like something in my personal life is not being scandalized because that’s kind of the way it feels when you read headlines about yourself, especially when you read headlines that have this big bang to them,” he expressed to Variety.

“It’s all just something to egg on some sort of rumor cycle that will just keep going around until you finally get something that will actually just make it all true or false,” the Rutgers University graduate continued. “So, it’s hard not to feel scandalized.”

To see Brandon Flynn’s complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below!