After Britney Spears broke her foot, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, to give her a sweet shout-out. In response, the pop star’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, commented proving how tight she is with her sis’ beau.

“When you break something, it tends to heal stronger, especially when you’re my girl,” Sam captioned the post. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves, which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off. #stronger.”

Jamie replied, “Between her and Maddie, we are running a hospital!!” The Zoey 101 alum was referring to her 11-year-old daughter, who recently injured her arm during recess. Sam wrote back, “Wishing both a speedy recovery.” How sweet!

It’s not shocking Sam and Jamie are pals, considering they’re both so close to Britney. Though Jamie is the younger sibling, she’s always looking out for Brit. The former Nickelodeon star even offered her sis some advice on how best to deal with online trolls. “Jamie Lynn told Britney that sometimes the healthiest thing is to step back and take a break,” an insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style in December 2019. “Britney is so super sensitive and vulnerable and reading all the comments people leave on her page can be really damaging to her. Jamie Lynn is one of the very few people who can speak candidly to Britney and be honest with her.”

The source continued, “She truly lives in a bubble because the only people she sees are Sam, her bodyguards/staff and her boys. She doesn’t have people giving her feedback on how she looks. So when she reads these comments it’s like a slap in the face.”

It’s a good thing Sam is just as supportive of Britney. That same month, the personal trainer defended his lady after she made a post about the hate she’s been getting. “It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of a sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture. #haterplease,” he commented on her post at the time.

Clearly, Brit has the best sister and boyfriend!