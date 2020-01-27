What a performance! Camila Cabello sang “First Man,” which is about her father, at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, January 26, and it was nothing but short of amazing.

The singer stood on stage and poured her heart out as childhood home videos played on a screen in the background. Toward the end of the performance, she walked up to her dad and sang to him in the audience. BRB, crying.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The 22-year-old received a Grammy nomination for her duet “Señorita” along with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The two began dating shortly after their single was released in June 2019. Though they’ve been friends for years, it turns out there was always a spark between them.

“For sure. I for sure had a crush there,” she told Ellen DeGeneres in December 2019 when the host, 61, showed her a photo of the couple on stage in 2015. Shawn was definitely just as into Camila at the time too.

“We were stupid,” the pop star added. “I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don’t know, being babies about it. We’re grown now! Yeah, I definitely, definitely had a crush.” It looks like it was all about timing!

Besides, what would her second studio album be without Shawn as inspiration? However, the “Lost in Japan” crooner wasn’t the only one who was a muse for her latest LP. Her ex Matthew Hussey was too.

“I was basically completely single for 20 years and it was, like, the intensity and adrenaline of my life was in the studio writing about an emotion that I wanted,” she told Ellen about Romance, which dropped that same day. “Whereas this time, it’s just been a lot that’s happened. And, you know, I’ve fallen in love and out of love and in love. And that’s basically what this album is about. It’s just kind of, you know, falling in love and what that feels like.”

Camila and Shawn seem to be going strong. In an interview with Variety published in August 2019, she seemingly gushed about her beau. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up,” she told the outlet.