Candace Cameron Bure looked back on her life as a child star and revealed that the Full House crew celebrated when she lost 20 pounds during a hiatus between seasons.

While appearing on the Monday, August 12, episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, Candace, 48, opened up about her experience after host Danielle Fishel asked if her weight ever inspired an episode of the beloved sitcom.

“I had lost, like, 20 pounds from the end of one season to another,” Candace, who played D.J. Tanner on the show from 1987 until 1995 – said. “I came in losing 20 pounds, but they thought it was so great and they were like, ‘Oh, on the opening titles, why don’t we have you on an exercise bike, just to promote that.’ And looking back, I don’t think that was bad. I really put a lot of hard work and effort into losing 20 pounds.”

Candace then added that her weight loss took place one season after she filmed an episode where D.J. expressed concerns about her figure after admitting she didn’t want to wear a swimsuit to a party. “I did a crash diet to try to lose weight in a week so I wouldn’t feel bad about myself in a bathing suit, and then passed out at the gym,” she recalled of her character’s storyline. “And those are things that many of us struggle with. But yeah, you know, you play it out on television and sometimes it’s like … OK.”

Before they filmed the episode, Candace explained that the show’s writers asked her and her parents if she was comfortable with the plot. “I was like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ but when you’re in it and doing it, it feels a little awkward,” she said.

Candace was prompted to share the story after Danielle, 43, explained her own changing figure was featured in a season 7 episode of Boy Meets World. At the time, she and Will Friedle’s character, Eric Matthews, went on a diet while they were in college. The sudden interest in changing their diet then led Cory (played by Ben Savage) to believe that Danielle’s character, Topanga, was pregnant.

“I remember when they called me into the office to tell me they were going to, it wasn’t really like they asked,” Danielle said. “They just kind of said, ‘You know, we want you to know. Obviously you guys have gained a little bit of weight, so we’re going to write an episode about it, and we just wanted you to know. And here’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to be really funny.’”

After noting that Will, 48, seemingly had a good attitude about the storyline, Danielle admitted she was insecure about the situation.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate

“I remember that the hardest part for me was that meeting because Will very much was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m totally fine with it!’ Just immediately, which I know now he was very insecure and it was really painful and powerful for him, but I didn’t know that,” Danielle said. “And for me it was more like, ‘Oh, wow.’ No one had said anything to me about it. I had been aware that I had gained weight, but I was still, you know, I was a size four. And so I remember thinking, ‘Wow, these people think I’ve gained enough weight [that] we have to write an entire episode about my weight gain.’”