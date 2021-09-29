This Canopy Humidifier Created With The Skinny Confidential Is an Always-On Solution for Skincare
OMIGOD.
HYPERVENTILATING.
CRYING.
JAZZ HANDS.
BECAUSE…
We are SO f–king happy to present to you The Skinny Confidential x Canopy Humidifier.
YOU GUYS- A TSC HUMIDIFIER? Are you screaming? AND FIRST OF ALL: it’s PINK. Not some ugly eyesore you want to hide underneath your bathroom sink, mkay.
I designed every detail just for YOU…& your home.
SO LIKE, ARE YOU READY FOR THE MOST DREAMY, PINK HUMIDIFIER…EVER?
You know we were all bored as shit with sterile, ugly-ass, butthole ugly humidifiers, so I created a Skinny Confidential-esque version with my favorite humidifier brand, Canopy. I have used Canopy humidifiers forever so this made SENSE guys.
This limited edition The Skinny Confidential x Canopy humidifier is everything you could want on your bedside table…with ALL the skin plumping benefits of course. Backstory: if you know me, you know I can’t live without a humidifier. This love story began after moving to LA & noticing my skin was dehydrated- lackluster, if you will- just missing its glow factor.
No matter how much moisturizer I used, it wasn’t happening. The juicy, dewy, plumpness we all strive for was MIA. So I decided to try out ( yet another ) gadget & bought a humidifier. I was instantly obsessed. My skin was so much bouncier, I was sleeping better, AND it reduced my snoring.
The benefits are…REAL. The problem? Traditional ( UGLY ) models are difficult to clean, messy, moldy, & UGLY. SO, The Skinny Confidential teamed up with Canopy to micromanage the whole situation. PRESENTING YOUR NEW HUMIDIFIER. Think: the most chic & the most effective.
Together, we’ve created the easiest, cleanest, & sexiest humidifier in the world so YOU CAN BE ALL DEWY & GLOWY. She’s pink, she’s perfect, she’s the humidifier of your dreams.
Let’s go over the benefits of this humidifier, shall we?
♡ effortlessly hydrates your skin…SKIN BENEFITS ALWAYS
♡ combats dryness, sensitivity, dullness, & fine lines & wrinkles
♡ promotes a healthy skin barrier
♡ protects you from bacteria & pollution
♡ supercharges your skincare
♡ increases efficacy of topical products
♡ alleviates symptoms of cold, flu & allergies ( nasal congestion, sinus irritation, cough )
♡ reduces the spread of viruses indoors
♡ the Canopy anti-microbial filter catches bacteria, metals & other particles in the water BEFORE it’s evaporated into the air
More AMAZING features of TSC x Canopy Humidifier:
♡ hydrates room sup to 500 square feet
♡ the tray & tank are dishwasher safe
♡ 2.5 liter tank – up to 36 hours of running time
♡ smart sensors maintain optimal moisture day & night
♡ proprietary Smart Persistent Airflow (SPA) technology & embedded UV LEDs inhibits mold from growing
♡ lightweight: 3 lbs ( 10in x 7in x 8.5 in ) & small – perfect for your nightstand
What’s included in The Skinny Confidential by Canopy Humidifier Starter Set? Glad you asked…
♡ TSC by Canopy Humidifier
♡ Anti-Microbial Filter
♡ USB-C Power Cord
♡ Limited Edition TSC by Canopy Aroma Kit ( 3 aromas ! )
The 3 aromas included are:
+ Grapefruit Spritz
With violet, lemon, and grapefruit oil, Grapefruit Spritz is as refreshing as your fav summer cocktail…without the hangover. YES PLZ.
+ Pomberry
ALL the juicy energy. Think: pomegranate, raspberry, and jasmine oil. Pomberry is as sweet and delicious as pink sherbet with a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds on top.
+ Pink Taffy
Nostalgic VIBES. Remember your favorite good, old-fashioned, local candy shop? With red berries, fig, and bergamot oil it’s like fresh saltwater taffy is being pulled in the comfort of your own home.
Sidenote: These aroma oils are AMAZING. All Canopy aromas are…
♡ made with pure essential oils
♡ vegan
♡ cruelty-free
♡ no parabens
♡ no phthalates
♡ no sulfates
♡ no mineral oils
♡ no synthetic dyes
Now here’s the deal. Canopy offers a subscription service. Here’s a breakdown:
Without Subscription:
♡ TSC by Canopy Humidifier Only without Subscription ( $150 )
Comes with:
+ TSC x Canopy Humidifier
+ Filter
+ 1 TSC Aroma Oil, 1 TSC Aroma Puck
Subscribe & Save:
♡ TSC by Canopy Humidifier with Filter Subscription ( $125 ) SAVE $25
Comes with:
+ TSC x Canopy Humidifier
+ Filter
+ 1 TSC Aroma Oil, 1 TSC Aroma Puck
Ships every 45 days:
+ Replacement Filter
♡ TSC by Canopy Humidifier Filter + Aroma Subscription ( $125 ) SAVE $25
Comes with:
+ TSC x Canopy Humidifier
+ Filter
+ TSC Aroma Kit ( 3 TSC Aroma Oils, 3 Pucks )
Ships every 45 days:
+ Replacement Filter
+ Premium Aroma Kit ( 3 Aromas, 3 Aroma Pucks )
You can also purchase The Skinny Confidential x Canopy Aroma Kit only for $40. You’ll get all 3 aromas & 3 aroma pucks.
Oh ! & you should know that you get an extra 10% off when you use code PINKGLOW.
AND YOU GOTTA KNOW THIS GUYS – I’ve noticed SUCH a difference in my skin since my pink Canopy Humidifier has been plugged in by our bedside. I have been testing it for months like a psycho for you. In the morning I wake up with bouncy, plump skin. LIKE IT IS MAGIC. The option for aroma diffusion sets me over the edge- it’s so good. As for the aromas, Pink Taffy is my favorite.
Not only is it amazing for all the beauty & skin benefits, it also turns your home into a sanctuary. You know WE ARE ALL ABOUT THIS.
TSC HOT TIP: put on your silky bathrobe, turn on your salt lamp, & get diffusing.
Hello, sanctuary.
To use, place the ceramic Aroma Puck on the top grate of the Canopy Humidifier. Add 5-8 drops of oil to the center of the Aroma Puck. The scent will naturally diffuse into the room. WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF !
There you have it.
Are you ready for your GLOW UP ??
Remember this is a LIMITED edition product- once it’s gone it’s gone. It’s sort of a collector item, if you will ? This will sell out fast, so grab one ( or two because THE HOLIDAYS ARE COMING ) while they last.
& of course, BE SURE TO USE code PINKGLOW for 10% off your purchase at getcanopy.co.
I LOVE YOU ALL.
x, lauryn ( & The Skinny Confidential team )
+ for more dewy skin tips, scope the BEAUTY section.
++ check out the colostrum moisturizer I’ve been loving…yes colostrum.