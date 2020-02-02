Bad weather could have ended what was considered to be the most exclusive private party and best of Super Bowl LIV, but that was not the case. Guests of Bruce Beal and Wayne Boich’s Super Bowl party enjoyed Don Julio 1942 and Armand De Brignac and included titans of the business world such as Stephen Ross, Jorge Perez, Marcelo Claure to NFL greats and legends including Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Deandre Hopkins, and Todd Gurley, to notables such as Mark Anthony, Gisele Bundchen, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, Jeremy Renner, Scott Eastwood, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paciello, Dave Grutman and more.

Originally set for outdoors, the party hosts had to call an audible moving the fete inside the Boich residence with people running for cover from the rain. According to a source, they ended up moving furniture out of the three main rooms to let people continue the party inside from the originally planned outdoor event.

Seth Browarnik

Wyclef Jean opened the party by saying, “I am from Haiti and we don’t let a little rain ruin the fun. We know about rain and we are going to party through this.” Then he proceeded to perform for an hour in the rain. He was right — Mark Anthony and Scott Eastwood were just some of the people who were seen dancing on the dance floor with umbrellas while Wyclef performed for almost an hour in the rain.

Seth Browarnik

Though it got too wet performing outside, the party kept going indoors. Rick Ross and Ludacris performed inside the house in the middle of the living room surrounded by 300 guests. People were going nuts for the performance. Late night, Cardi B arrived, devasted that she wouldn’t be able to perform, but that didn’t stop her from making the night a success. The queen of hip hop walked into the house with a 15-liter bottle of Armand De Brignac in tow and got up on a table in the living room to wish a happy birthday to Bruce Beal, not letting the lack of audio ruin the evening.

Seth Browarnik

After presenting Bruce with the $40,000 bottle of Ace of Spades, she sang happy birthday to Bruce and let everyone know if they are cool with Bruce they are cool with her. Cardi even received a present of her own…. Her very own custom made Dolphin’s jersey.