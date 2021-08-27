Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The New Kid Food Celebs Are Loving

What do Jessica Alba, John Stamos, and Gigi Hadid have in common? Besides the fact that they’re all good-looking famous people, you’d probably think they have not much in common at all.

Well, the actual answer may surprise you: they all swear by Yumi, an organic baby food brand that’s taking the industry by storm.

Each of these celebrities trust Yumi to provide the proper nourishment for their growing children. In fact, the list of famous Yumi-users doesn’t end there — Molly Sims, Jenna Dewan, Whitney Port and many others have shown their support for this company.

Most recently, Gigi, 26, first-time mother of a baby girl, shared Yumi on an Instagram story highlighting her favorite baby products. So, what makes this brand so special that Gigi would endorse it to her 65.2 million followers?

To Put It Simply, Yumi Is the Best of the Best.

Yumi cuts out all of the bad stuff, like preservatives, GMOs and added sugars, from baby food. Their products are also gluten and dairy-free, as well as free from the “Big 9” allergens — milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soy and sesame. And, in addition to all that, their baby food is never fortified.

What’s even better, though, is that Yumi is freshly made 100 percent of the time. While other baby food brands are made to be stored on a shelf for years on end, Yumi products are made fresh every week.

Finally, Yumi is incredibly nutritious. Its recipes have been formulated with real science in mind. Each type of food is meant to support the healthy growth and development of babies at a particular stage in their infanthood.

As you can tell, Yumi brings countless benefits to the table. It’s no surprise that so many celebrities have declared their love for this brand — there’s just no one else doing it quite like them.

Yumi is the only baby food your child (or you) will ever need.

Chantal Anderson

Here’s How Yumi Supports Healthy Development, Based on Science

Yumi’s mission and goals as a company revolve around a single scientific fact: the first 1,000 days of a child’s life are the most significant days for their development. This includes their brain, body, metabolism and immune system growth.

The brain, in particular, undergoes huge changes during this time period — in fact, it doubles in size between birth and age 2. By age 3, the brain will have already made trillions of connections among its cells, all of which are crucial for learning in the future. Clearly, brain development at this age is astronomical.

What many people may not realize is that nutrition is vital to this process of development.

Fortunately for all of us parents out there, the Yumi cofounders are keenly aware of this fact, and they have worked hard to develop baby food blends that promote healthy growth and development during that 1,000-day period.

Here are some of the most significant ways that Yumi’s meals support this goal:

There’s no added sugar in Yumi meals. Sure, we all love a little something sweet every once in a while. For babies, however, sugar is majorly problematic. For children under the age of 2, sugar may increase the risk of developing health complications. So, Yumi cut out all added sugar, so you don’t have to worry.

They use organic ingredients and are certified organic. What does this mean, exactly? Well, if a product is organic, that means it was grown or processed without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. As a result, organic products tend to hold on to far fewer leftover pesticides compared to non-organic products. So, by using all organic ingredients, Yumi helps parents avoid this potentially harmful pesticide residue.

They collaborate with trusted sources. All of the farms that Yumi partners with are USDA Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified. This ensures that Yumi uses the very best ingredients in their meals.

Yumi fights against heavy metals. Recently, news stories revealed that certain store-bought baby-food brands contained unsafe levels of heavy metals. Yumi has taken extensive action to ensure that their food is the best it can be. They even received the Clean Label Project Purity Award for their baby food.

Yumi introduces babies to a variety of textures, flavors and ingredients. Yumi offers a huge variety of unusual, high-quality flavor combinations. There are tons of meal options available, and subscriptions like the Milestone Plan allow your baby to try every single one. They have blends, baby-led weaning-compatible options, finger foods and snacks that the entire family will love! These options expose your baby to a wide range of foods helps to shape their taste and preferences for the future.

Yumi’s main objective as a business is to support the healthy development of our babies. With their science-approved meals, they are accomplishing just that.

How To Get Fresh Baby Food Delivered to Your Door in Just a Few Simple Steps

There’s no doubt that fresh, organic meals are the optimal choice when it comes to baby food. However, many parents just can’t find the time to prepare fresh meals every single day — that’s where Yumi comes in.

Whether you’re a new parent, a veteran one or just someone who has experience dealing with young children, you’re painfully aware of just how time-consuming it is to take care of youngsters. You’re always on the clock — entertaining them, feeding them, keeping them safe, whatever it may be.

The chaos that comes with having kids means that, as a parent or guardian, you have very little free space in your schedule. Most of us just don’t have the time to cook homemade baby food from scratch, no matter how much we’d like to. Honestly, what little downtime we do receive is often better off spent relaxing and recharging.

If this sounds like your situation, see how Yumi may just save the day.

You Don’t Need To Deal With All Those Preservatives When You Choose Yumi

One of the major problems with traditional baby food is its long shelf-life. It’s heavily processed and often packed full of preservatives, and many parents just don’t want that for their children. Yumi, however, is entirely different.

Each week, Yumi prepares and cooks each meal from scratch. They never use preservatives. In this sense, sourcing your baby food from Yumi is almost the same as making it yourself in your own kitchen.

Yumi ships their meals in temperature-controlled boxes, complete with insulation that will keep your meals fresh for 72 hours in transit. And, as the cherry on top, the box is completely recyclable — you don’t even have to worry about extra waste!

This system makes the lives of so many parents just that much easier.

As a customer, the only thing you really have to do is select your plan. You simply choose how many meals you want per week, as well as which type of food you’d like for your baby. Then, the food will start showing up at your house each week, freshly made and ready-to-eat.

If you’re ready to start feeding your baby fresh, nutritious, and delicious food, visit Yumi to select your perfect plan today.

Tiffanee Wilcox

Give the Gift of Yumi to Any New Parents in Your Life

What do you give to first-time parents who seem to have everything already? Things like toys and clothes make a wonderful gift, of course. But what if you want to give something truly unique?

If this is the case, you’re in luck: Yumi offers several gift options that any new parent would love.

One of the choices available is a good old-fashioned gift card. Simply select the amount and designate a recipient. The entire process takes less than 10 minutes, but the gift itself will make an entire world of difference to whoever receives it.

If you so desire, you can even make it a gift pack for an extra $15. This package includes a bib and a journal, in addition to the gift card itself. This is an adorable idea, and it makes the present feel a bit more personal.

For anyone who’s not a gift card fan, there’s another option: sending a meal delivery directly to the recipient’s home.

As the sender, you get to select the number of meals per day, the number of weeks included in the gift, and the specific delivery date. You can send up to five weeks of meals —just imagine what a difference that could make to overwhelmed, tired new parents!

We love the idea of giving a friend or family member the gift of baby food for their infant. Not only is it a practical and helpful gift for the parents, but it really shows how much you care about the well-being of the child. By sending a supply of fresh, nutritious food, you’re helping the baby grow up to be healthy and strong.

Give the gift of Yumi to all the new parents in your life.

Final Thoughts on This Wonderful Baby Food

We absolutely love everything that Yumi is doing right now. They provide healthy, nutritional, delicious meals for babies at every stage of their development.

If you’re looking for freshly made, organic food for your child, Yumi is the one and only way to go.