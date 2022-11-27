Celebrities Who Spilled Their Most NSFW Sex Secrets: Read Their Steamy Quotes

For a handful of celebrities, sex isn’t a major topic to discuss publicly. And quite a few have spilled their NSFW secrets on what they’ve done with their partners or spouses. From steamy bedroom stories to awkward confessions about children walking in on them, several noteworthy stars have admitted some juicy details to fans.

Justin Bieber has revealed more than once what goes on between him and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

During an appearance at London’s Indigo at The O2 in February 2020, the “Yummy” artist joked that he and the model “definitely do more of the chilling” when it comes to their “Netflix and chill” days.

“It gets pretty crazy,” Justin admitted. “That’s all we do.”

Fellow music artist Miley Cyrus has also dished on her sexual preferences, particularly during her marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In a September 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the “Midnight Sky” songstress compared her sex life to the Hunger Games actor as a “commuter trip on a Concorde jet,” which Ellen DeGeneres pointed out is “fast.”

“Yeah, I’m good,” Miley jokingly answered.

Reality TV star Kailyn Lowry, however, may have one of the most memorable revelations, as she once confessed that her children have “definitely” walked in on her doing the deed. She shares son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez.

“I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast,” the Teen Mom 2 star said in November 2020 on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast. “I think I’m more scarred [than them] though.”

As for those who have unveiled their sexy secrets, other celebs have proudly confessed to getting in on while in a public venue. Chrissy Teigen claimed in a March 2021 interview on The Late Late Show With James Corden that she and husband John Legend had a sexual moment at the Democratic National Convention in the past.

However, that wasn’t the only time she and the “All of Me” artist got it on in public before.

“Fred Segal. Yeah, right in front of the juice bar,” Chrissy continued. “On a plane — not even private, James. Public.”

Scroll through the gallery to see other celebrities’ most NSFW sex secrets!