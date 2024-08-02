Celebrity Moms Who've Admitted Their Kids Are a Handful

Their lives may look perfect, but even celebrity parents get fed up with their misbehaving kids!

Social media broke the fourth wall between Hollywood stars and the average Joe. While it’s nice for fans to live vicariously through celebrities’ lush lives, it’s even better when they reveal the same struggles. Case in point: Kids.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” Kim Kardashian admitted during a May 2023 interview on the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast. “So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on. It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”

The A-list reality star isn’t the only celebrity to open up about her disobedient little ones.