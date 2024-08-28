There are two sides to Chappell Roan. “Chappell’s a drag queen version of me, because it’s very larger than life. Kind of tacky, not afraid to say really lewd things,” the woman who was born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz explained to Vanity Fair last year. “I am very introverted. I love being alone. I love playing video games by myself.” She hasn’t had much time to enjoy her cherished Fortnite and Mario this summer, though.

Thanks to a bevy of iconic performances — everywhere from Coachella to The Tonight Show — and he meteoric climb of her album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, to the No. 2 on the Billboard album chart, “my entire life has changed,” the “Hot to Go” singer, 26, said in an August interview sit-down, noting the shift over the past eight weeks has been “weird” and “hard.” She added, “It ’s been really emotional.”

As of June 2023, arts-and-crafts aficionado Chappell was still working at a summer camp as a cabin counselor, so it ’s perhaps understandable that she’s now finding it hard to cope with fans who believe they are “entitled” to a hug or photo with her whenever, wherever — as well as others who “stalk” her loved ones back home in Missouri. “This is all I’ve ever wanted,” Chappell says of her fame. “It’s just heavy sometimes.”