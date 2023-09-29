The Search Is Over, Let Us Introduce ClearChoice

The benefits of dental implants are vast. The permanent design can last up to 25 years, or even longer, and they look, feel, and function more like natural teeth, which allows those with dental implants to enjoy all their favorite foods again without having to worry about removable parts slipping and becoming dislodged. There are also proven health benefits associated with dental implants that go beyond just oral health.

Dental implants can be an ideal treatment for most people who are struggling with oral health issues, and oral healthcare professionals agree, considering them to be one of the best solutions for those dealing with dental problems. When ClearChoice realized what a beneficial innovation dental implants were, they became passionate about finding a way to make those benefits available to everyone. Through their revolutionary inclusive process, ClearChoice Dental Implant Center created the process for getting dental implants in Miami, as well as all across America, as cost-effective and convenient as possible.

Instead of the typical, complicated dental implant process, which leaves you responsible for coordinating multiple appointments at several different locations with numerous providers, as well as with separate bills to manage, ClearChoice patients have a better experience through a better process.

ClearChoice Centers are equipped with everything on-site, which makes it possible for your entire dental implant process to be done at one location. The Miami area ClearChoice Center houses everything needed to provide you with a top dental implant experience; the required laboratories and equipment, as well as a complete team of skilled prosthodontists and oral surgeons, are all there working together, dedicated to your personalized treatment plan.

Their all-in-one approach of one team, one location, and one cost saves you time, clearly communicates up front what your complete personalized treatment plan will entail, as well as the total cost, and allows you to walk out with new teeth the very same day of your implant procedure.

Where to Find Your Miami Area ClearChoice Dental Implant Center

Their passion for making dental implants a more available option for as many people as possible is evident in the over 90 dental implant centers ClearChoice operates throughout the US., two of which are conveniently located right here in the greater Miami area. Learn more about each of the Miami Centers and find which will best serve your dental implant needs:

ClearChoice Fort Lauderdale

The ClearChoice Fort Lauderdale dental implant center is an optimal location for providing dental implants in Ft. Lauderdale, as well as to surrounding residents in Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Sunrise, Plantation, Broadview Park, Sea Ranch Lakes, Wilton Manners, and beyond.

Their three prosthodontists: Dr. Juan Alberto, Dr. Adriana Backer, and Dr. Carlos Villanueva, as well as Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Peter Cudjoe, are some of the key members you’ll work with on the ClearChoice Fort Lauderdale team. Within this group, many hold memberships with the American College of Prosthodontists, the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, and the Academy of Osseointegration, as well as having experience in academic settings and private practices.

The exceptional quality of this Ft. Lauderdale dental implants team goes beyond being a team of expert doctors; this is a team made up of a community volunteer, a bilingual humanitarian, a university professor, and a US combat war veteran. Click here and schedule your free consultation with them now to learn more about the benefits of the all-inclusive ClearChoice process for dental implants in Ft. Lauderdale!

ClearChoice Aventura

The ClearChoice Aventura Center is another convenient location for dental implants in Miami and its surrounding areas, providing dental implants in Aventura, as well as other nearby areas such as Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miami Gardens, North Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach and beyond.

The ClearChoice Aventura team includes prosthodontists Dr. Diana Cuesta and Dr. Juan Alberto and oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Jennifer Woerner. These doctors, along with their additional dental team members, are committed to a standard of excellence and passionate about the difference they make by providing dental implants to Aventura residents.

Dr. Cuesta earned her undergraduate degree in Neurobiology from Harvard University and received her dental degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She received her Certificate in Prosthodontics and her Master’s Degree in Oral Sciences from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Cuesta is a member of the American College of Prosthodontists and the American Dental Association and is multilingual -speaking fluent English, Spanish, and Italian.

Dr. Juan Alberto received his Prosthodontics Degree from the University of Florida and has been practicing prosthodontics privately for a successful group practice in Jacksonville for several years as well as serving as a key team member with ClearChoice. Dr. Alberto also actively serves as a part-time faculty at the College of Dentistry, educating fellow dentists in the area of dental implant restoration.

Dr. Woerner received her Bachelors in Biology and Chemistry at Florida Southern College and earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine at the University of Florida College of Dentistry. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree at Louisiana State University (LSU) Health Sciences Center-Shrevport, and during her time there, she served as Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at the school of medicine, as Program Director of the oral and maxillofacial residency program, and the Fellowship Director of the craniofacial and cleft surgery. She is Board Certified and has published several research articles, and has shared the areas of her expertise as an invited lecturer at national and international levels.

These accomplished experts love sharing their passion and knowledge about the positive impact dental implants can make for their patients, and you’ll love the high level of skill and ability they employ through every step of your treatment plan. To meet them and the rest of their friendly and professional ClearChoice Aventura team, click here and schedule your free consultation today.

One Inclusive Process, One Choice: ClearChoice

Through the ClearChoice inclusive process of one team, one location, and one cost, there’s now a better way to get dental implants in Miami. Learn more about the benefits of their all-in-one approach by scheduling your free consultation at one of the ClearChoice Miami Centers here, and let us help you experience a better way, the ClearChoice way.

Article written by Shannon Sparks