Colbie Caillat and her new country crew Gone West think Kacey Musgraves is “such an inspiring artist. The band — whose members are Colbie, Nelly Joy, Justin Young and Jason Reeves — gushes exclusively to Life & Style about the pop-country star, saying, “Every album that she releases is a beautiful body of work that you can listen to top-down.”

Not only do Kacey’s albums “inspire” the crooners, but they adore how easy she makes it look. “We love the acoustic production, as well, because it allows for her effortless tone to shine through,” they add. Of course, the “Space Cowboy” songstress isn’t the only female country star they’re moved by.

Greg Chow/Shutterstock

“Ingrid [Andress] is truly a force live. Her voice and presence is so strong,” Colbie, 34, and Gone West continue. “Sonically, we love Ingrid’s innovative and catchy melodies and how they are paired with corky & real lyrics.” The “This Time” artists are also huge fans of their “dearest friend” Rachel Wammack, whom they’ve “been fortunate enough to collaborate with.” “Her voice is truly one of the best in the genre and we respect how she pours her heart out in each song,” the quartet says about the singer.

Courtesy of Gone West

Gone West will release their debut album Canyons on June 12, 2020, but have already shared amazing singles like “Slow Down” and “What Could’ve Been.” However, fans can expect an even more “diverse group of songs” from their upcoming album, the band teases. The tracklist “will take you on a journey through heartbreak and the ups and downs of life and love.” Needless to say, it’s sure to surprise listeners. “It covers a vast sonic spectrum including more stripped back organic songs, as well as a reggae country song, and songs that combine the atmospheres of the hills of Tennessee with the coast of California. All the songs are tied together by our unique four-part harmony,” adds the group.

As far as who they have their eyes set on to collaborate with in the future? “We are all huge Coldplay fans! It would be a dream come true to collaborate with Chris Martin,” they dish. We’re here for that!