As the world changes, so does the real estate industry. Agents need to be on their toes and constantly evolve with these changes. Colton Lindsay is an internationally recognized real estate sales speaker, trainer, and mastermind facilitator who specializes in empowering agents by helping them go from being business operators to business owners and create financial freedom for themselves.

His mentoring programs have transformed the lives of thousands of people worldwide for more than 18 years. Colton is the founder and CEO of The WGR Academy, one of North America’s top real estate business academies and masterminds. He has trained thousands of agents to become 6 figure and 7 figure income earners, with his top clients generating over $300,000 a month in revenue.

With tech advancements and rapid evolution in the real estate space, there is an increasing demand for knowledgeable and skilled agents. However, most newbies and even intermediate realtors struggle to survive the business, little lone reach the top 1%. As an industry veteran, Colton teaches his mentees how to compress time on their way to success by taking the guesswork out of their real estate business. He teaches them to rig the game in their favor and shorten the learning curve by modeling the top 1% of agents.

“Our clients come to us to make way more money and business freedom, which we deliver on,” Colton shares. “We deliver even more on their soul freedom in succeeding with less stress, anxiety, overwhelm, and frustration, and succeed with even more essence, joy, excitement, peace, calm, and presence.” WGR clients also tap into proximity with peers of like-minded and forward-thinking professionals that hold each other to a certain standard, which Colton believes is the future of real estate.

“The future of real estate brokerages is not a place; it’s a network,” Colton adds. “The industry is radically different today than ten years ago and will look radically different ten years from now. The speed of transactions will continue, but the industry as a whole is aging.” Colton adds that those who refuse to innovate will quickly lose relevance, while those who anticipate and innovate will have the greatest opportunity in real estate history. He believes those who leverage social media as a marketing tool to generate leads mixed with a solid sales system can have even more meaningful conversations and run more effective businesses. That can lead to better appointments, increased show-up rate, higher conversion rate, and ultimately, higher value per transaction.

With more people joining social media platforms daily, Colton believes building a 7-figure and even multiple 7-figure businesses in the real estate industry has never been easier. He believes that agents must shift their mindset from finding their next buyer and seller to attracting A-team players and leaders into their worlds and then monetizing them. The WGR Brand helps agents go from real estate business operators to real estate business owners who work because they choose to, not because they have to.

Colton built the foundation of his business from proven sales techniques he learned early in his career that led him to sell 75 homes a year as a single agent, becoming a top 1% agent by the age of 28. In the next two years, he hopes to reach more real estate agents and teach them how to be successful by shifting their real estate sales business skills to optimizing marketing, sales, and fulfillment in the real estate influencer space.