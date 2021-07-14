Country Artist Faith Schueler Inks a Deal With ISlide: 'I Am So Excited'

Courtesy of Faith Schueler/Instagram; ISlide (2)

Country artist Faith Schueler and ISlide have teamed up for a new partnership! As part of the exciting deal, the “Getting Over You” singer, 19, is releasing a personally curated exclusive collection of slides that will be available for purchase immediately.

The Charleston, South Carolina, native got the idea to approach ISlide after realizing her go-to western boots were less than optimal to wear at outdoor concerts and festivals in the summertime. “I pride myself on being genuine, authentic and not afraid of sharing with the world who I am. I am so excited to be joining the ISlide family because they have remained true to themselves and advocate these values with their official motto ‘Stand In For What You Stand For,’” says Faith.

“Going to a concert is often a full day event with many fans starting the day off early tailgating with friends and then enjoying the show,” she adds. “All of this while standing and never giving your feet a break. Why not look good and be comfortable at the same time? Believe me, after wearing a pair of ISlides your feet will be thanking you.”

ISlide

ISlide CEO, Justin Kittredge, who founded the company in 2013, is “thrilled” to be partnering with Faith, he says. “Besides being extremely talented she fits perfectly with our core company principles as we further promote the importance of individuality. We look forward to working with Faith to help bring comfort and style to concert goers everywhere.”

In the last eight years, ISlide has become the global leader in slide footwear innovation. As for milestone moments, ISlide appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank season 8 premiere. Moreover, countless athletes and celebrities — including LeBron James, Rob Gronkowski, Sidney Crosby, Ice Cube, Steph Curry and Justin Bieber — have been spotted rocking ISlides.

