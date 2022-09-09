Actor Daniel Radcliffe has been dating girlfriend Erin Darke since 2012, but the ultra-private pair are rarely seen in public together. The couple made a surprising red carpet appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 8, for the premiere of Daniel’s new film, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Keep reading for more details about Erin.

What Does Erin Darke Do for a Living?

She’s an actress with a long history of TV and film credits dating back to 2009. Erin mainly had guest roles and bit parts until her big break in 2015, landing one of the leads on the Amazon Prime series Good Girls Revolt, playing Cindy. She went on to appear on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2017 as Mary and teamed up with Daniel for the role of Phaedra on his TBS comedy, Miracle Workers in 2021.

What Is Erin Darke’s Net Worth?

The actress is reportedly worth $4 million in earnings from her career, according to Bio Overview.

Where Is Erin Darke From?

She was born on September 10, 1984, in Flint, Michigan, and was raised in the city. Erin knew from a young age that she wanted to be an actress, taking roles in local theater productions. She went on to study at the University of Michigan-Flint, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.

How Did Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Meet?

The pair met on the set of the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings, where Daniel played famed poet Alan Ginsberg and Erin portrayed his girlfriend, Gwendolyn. Sparks flew between the pair, and they fell for each other off screen.

How Long Have Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Been Dating?

The couple have been together for 10 years, after falling in love in 2012 while filming Kill Your Darlings.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Are Best Friends

The Harry Potter star confessed the key to their compatibility is that they truly enjoy each other’s company. “I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are,” he told Us Weekly in August 2014. No wonder their relationship has lasted the test of time!