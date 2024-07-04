David and Victoria Beckham had a truly epic way of sharing the joy of their 25th wedding anniversary with fans, as the couple rewore the iconic purple outfits they donned for their reception in a series of photos the duo shared with fans on Wednesday, July 3.

David, 49, and Victoria, 50, sat side-by-side in large velvet thrones similar to ones from their big day on July 4, 1999, with the caption, “Look what we found…” wearing the Antonio Berardi-designed attire.

The former soccer superstar still fit into the shiny double-breasted suit with a matching shirt featuring a large collar. The Spice Girls alum somehow made her figure-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit, red underside and red and purple floral shoulder strap look timeless.

Victoria modernized her outfit with silver open-toe heels with straps going nearly to her knees, while David looked far different than on his wedding day, as he’s added so many tattoos to his body over the years.

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram

In another series of photos posted on their anniversary day, the couple was seen wearing the outfits around their estate in the English countryside. “Yep, still got it!” they wrote with a laughing emoji, adding, “Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!”

David and Victoria added, “We love you so much,” while tagging their four children: sons Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 19, and daughter Harper Seven Beckham 12.

The fashion designer shared rare throwback photos from ahead of their 1999 nuptials, much to the delight of her Instagram followers. “Looking back on the days leading up to our wedding 25 years ago brings back so many amazing memories… I love you so much,” Victoria wrote in the caption while tagging David.

One snapshot featured the couple “testing our iconic thrones for size,” while another showed a beaming Victoria in hers, writing, “Clearly, I loved mine from the start!”

David was seen in a photo with his eyes closed and looking to be in deep thought while sitting at a kitchen table with a notepad in front of him. “Writing his vows and looking very concentrated!” Victoria said of the snapshot.

Courtesy of David Beckham/Instagram

The “Wannabe” singer included a picture in her wedding gown days before the ceremony, telling fans, “One of the last fittings for my wedding dress. Forever grateful to @VeraWang for bringing my vision to life, and of course, @MisterPearlOfficial’s for sculpting my waist with his beautiful corset.” Victoria even wore the gold crown atop her short hairstyle that she famously rocked while tying the knot with David.

In one of her final throwback photos, Victoria was seen being fitted in her purple gown, writing “Adding the finishing floral touches to my one-of-a-kind reception dress, designed by the incredible @AntonioBerardiOfficial.”

Courtesy of Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David made a rare comment about the couple’s matching purple reception outfits in his 2023 Netflix docuseries Beckham, and he didn’t seem too fond of what the newlyweds chose to wear.

“I’m trying to think back to when I decided to wear a purple suit, and I don’t know when that happened. I think I just took Victoria’s lead on it, but what were we thinking?” he admitted.