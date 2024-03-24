Demi Lovato’s Weight Loss: Photos of Her Transformation and Her Inspiring Quotes About Body Image

Throughout her career, Demi Lovato has been open about her struggle with body image. The former Disney star has had treatment for an eating disorder and since transformed into a strong and confident woman.

“I’ve learned to appreciate my body for what it is,” she previously told Fitness magazine.

As she’s grown to love herself, Demi has shared a number of inspiring quotes about weight loss and body image with fans over the years.