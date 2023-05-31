Did Serena Williams Get Plastic Surgery? See the Tennis Superstar’s Before and After Photos

~Serving~ looks! Serena Williams retired from being a professional tennis player in September 2022, and has since dazzled in the spotlight ​during major red carpet events. Now that fans no longer see her dominate on the court, they have been zoning into her looks, raising the question if the Michigan native has had plastic surgery.

Although the rumors constantly surround the tennis legend, Serena has not publicly addressed the ongoing speculation.

That being said, the Adventures of Qai Qai author has shared her skincare tips and secrets that help keep her skin vibrant and glowing. Hydration is key, and Serena practices untraditional methods to guarantee she won’t suffer from dry skin – even if that means using eye cream as her moisturizer.

“Sometimes when I’m traveling, I even put this on my face because I feel like whatever you’re using under your eye is, like, super moisturizing and it could work for the whole face,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. “That’s why I don’t have a lot left. It means I need to order some more.”

Serena is also a passenger on the coconut oil train and admitted to “slathering it all over her face,” even though she deemed it as “insane.”

“I take like a bunch of coconut oil, and I like literally just like rub it like all on my face…this can literally be your only step if that’s all you want,” she continued to the publication.

The 39-time Grand Slam winner has passed down her skincare wisdom to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., whom she welcomed in September 2019 with husband Alexis Ohanian. In fact, Serena has previously posted videos of their morning beauty routine online.

In 2020, Serena and Olympia wore matching pajamas and the A-lister recorded herself washing her face while Olympia adorably copied her mother’s step-by-step regimen.

Fans gushed over the precious moment in the comments section of the Instagram video and couldn’t get over their mother-daughter bond.

“So proud of you for many things, but especially for being Olympia’s mom and sharing her with us!” one fan wrote, while a second person commented, “What a loving mother you are. It is heartwarming to see. Thanks for sharing!

Since then, Serena has posted “get ready with me” videos on TikTok while telling funny family stories, including laughable moments with her sister, Venus Williams.

Keep scrolling to see the tennis superstar’s transformation photos amid plastic surgery speculation.