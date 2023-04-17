Written in partnership with Logan Smith.

As plastic surgery continues to evolve into a less stigmatized category, more and more people are curious about having some work done on their bodies. Whether it is a routine nose job or a full-blown “Mommy makeover,” one thing is sure: they certainly have an infinite number of questions — hows, whats, whens, dos, and don’ts. And who better to answer them than a renowned aesthetic surgery professional such as Dr. Jerry Chidester.

Known as Dr. Chiddy among his patients and fans, Dr. Jerry Chidester has years of experience under his belt and specializes in a wide range of procedures. From classic surgical and non-surgical procedures for the body, face, and hands, including microsurgery and nerve injury repair to the innovative “Mommy Takeover,” SoMe ®️ Breast Augmentation, and more, Dr. Chidester and his team at The Plastics Clinic are using cutting-edge technology and custom-made treatment packages to help their patients reach their personal beauty goals.

As Dr. Chidester points out, his ultimate goal is and always will be to provide above-and-beyond experience to his patients so they can leave his clinic happier than they came in. He believes the best way to achieve that is by having a very clear and open dialogue with the patient.

“I believe that every patient should be well-informed before they decide to go ahead with any kind of plastic surgery procedure. This means answering all of their questions without fail. It also means making sure patients are aware of both the risks and benefits associated with the procedure of their choice, as well as what kind of post-operative care they need to take in order to ensure optimal results,” he says.

So, without further ado, let’s see what Dr. Chiddy has to say in regard to most common burning questions people have when thinking about having some work done.

Q: How do I know if I’m a good candidate for plastic surgery?

Dr. Chiddy: Generally speaking, any medically healthy adult who has realistic expectations about what a procedure can achieve can be considered a good candidate for plastic surgery. However, you should always consult with a board-certified surgeon to get an accurate assessment and discuss the risks involved with any procedure.

Q: How do I know if I’m talking to the right plastic surgeon for me?

Dr. Chiddy: It’s important that you choose a board-certified surgeon with a good reputation and years of experience. Ask your friends, colleagues, or even your primary care physician for recommendations. You should also do your research online – read reviews, check out before-and-after pictures of patients who have undergone similar procedures to what you are considering, etc. Finally, make sure to book a consultation with the surgeon so that you can ask questions and get a feel for their professionalism and experience. This will help you determine if they are the right fit for you.

Q: What should I expect from my recovery period?

Dr. Chiddy: Recovery time varies depending on the complexity of the procedure and the individual’s body type. However, some general tips include getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluids, getting adequate nutrition, following your doctor’s instructions for post-op care, and avoiding strenuous activities. Additionally, it is important that you follow a healthy diet and exercise routine in order to maintain the results of any procedure.

Q: How much does plastic surgery cost?

Dr. Chiddy: The cost of plastic surgery will vary depending on the type of procedure you are having done, the complexity of your individual case, and the surgeon’s fees. Generally, most procedures cost anywhere from a few thousand dollars to tens of thousands of dollars. Financing options are often available for certain procedures, so be sure to inquire with your doctor about this.

Q: Is plastic surgery the only way to go forward?

Dr. Chiddy: No. There are a lot of non-surgical options available that can help you achieve your desired look such as Botox, fillers, laser treatments, non-invasive skin tightening, etc. These treatments are less invasive than plastic surgery and require minimal downtime or recovery time. However, depending on your wishes and the amount of correction you need, you may find that plastic surgery is a better option for you.

Ultimately, Dr. Chidester stresses that information and education are the key to satisfaction and the only way to ensure that everything goes according to plan. As he puts it, plastic surgery is a life-changing experience, and it’s of the utmost importance to take the time to do a thorough research on everything associated with it.

“If you’re thinking of taking the plunge and having some work done, make sure you have all your questions answered before making any decisions. A good surgeon will have all answers you need and will provide personalized advice and guidance based on your individual needs and situation. With all checkboxes ticked off, you can rest assured that your journey to enhanced beauty will be successful.”