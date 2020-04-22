Model behavior! Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21, to show Kendall Jenner’s new Instagram post some well-deserved love. “These are nutso,” EmRata, 28, commented on the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s throwback bikini photos shot by go-to Kar-Jenner photographer Amber Asaly.

“I wanna go back so badly,” Kendall, 24, captioned a series of snapshots from her March vacation to the Bahamas with sister Kylie Jenner and some friends. Of course, Emily wasn’t the only A-lister fawning over Kenny’s pics.

“Meet ya there,” Hailey Baldwin wrote, while Joan Smalls added, “Sizzling.” Naturally, Kendall works incredibly hard to maintain her killer figure — and has been doing so ever since her early days in the modeling industry.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Life & Style spoke exclusively with the reality TV personality’s former trainer Autumn Calabrese to get the details on Kendall’s workout routine.“She was 17, so she had about six months until she could legally sign the Victoria’s Secret contract, and she is very naturally lean, she is very tall, obviously beautiful,” the 38-year-old fitness guru explained.

“So, for her, it was more about just staying lean and toned. We focused on a lot of toning exercises for her legs, for her hips, for her abdominals, we did everything,” Autumn continued. “We weight trained, but we didn’t go super heavy on the weights — we kept it in higher reps, so it was a little bit lighter weights going for that definition even though girls can’t really bulk up.”

As for more specifics on Kendall’s typical exercises, “We did bodyweight exercises a lot,” Autumn recalled. “Things like squatting, lunging, glute bridges, so everything is toned and tight — that was the biggest concern. Keeping everything toned and tight, so when she went in for her fitting and she went in for whatever meetings, she would feel like the best version of herself stepping there, coming in that young.”

Clearly, Kendall is still working hard and hitting the gym today!

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!