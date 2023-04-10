Written in partnership with Fiona Smith

One of the most successful social media influencers and bikini models around at the moment, Emma Kotos, is both stunningly beautiful and fashion savvy. And it’s all in order because, as a leading personality on Instagram with over a million followers in tow, Emma has a lot of people looking up to her. So, when it comes to what’s hot and not as far as fashion goes, she can’t afford to keep her fans in the dark.

According to Emma, one of the most important fashion trends she sees going mainstream in 2023 is “The clean girl,” which is something that actually started back in 2023 but will likely gather momentum during the current year 2023. “People are becoming more drawn to a natural look,” explains the 24-year-old blond beauty, “because it is more attainable and relatable for most people.”

For the rising superstar, this is the biggest beauty trend in 2023, as more people will readily embrace their natural features and individuality. As the fashion industry evolves, people will likely become happier with their personalities and natural looks. Essentially, they will get more comfortable with their bodies without requiring artificial products to enhance their physical appearance.

In the same vein, Emma Kotos expects that the coming months will likely see more people becoming conscious about their health and personal well-being. So essentially, health and wellness will become mainstream in 2023, according to Emma. “After the pandemic, people are becoming a lot more aware of their health and how it affects them and their beauty long term,” she says. So, people will be more conscious about their health and the type of beauty products they use, which is a good thing. “Skincare is a big factor in beauty and health, and I believe skincare is going to be the new makeup.”

Although she’s more popular as an influencer and content maker, Emma has several activities going for her. She’s into photography and fitness and loves helping people to live healthier, more fulfilled lives. She’s also taking up a career in acting, which she says, is something she’s always been fascinated about says her main obsession is to make it big in acting.

According to Emma, acting is where her true passion lies. “I’ve been taking classes for the last three years,’ she says. “I’ve wanted to do acting my whole life.” Emma Kotos has a creative agency representing her, and she’s been able to land some acting gigs already, with more expected to come shortly as she continues to build her profile.

But getting on Instagram was like the fire starter for this gorgeous blond, and she’s leveraging the platform to launch other aspects of her brand. And so far, working as a content creator and brand influencer has been both rewarding and fulfilling. Being financially free has always been a goal for Emma, and with her social media activities taking off full blast, she can now sort herself out – take care of the bills and even make plans to buy a property of her own.

With her fan base growing quickly, this blue-eyed blond seemed destined for a life in the spotlight. She’s a notable social media influencer and one of the most well-known Instagram models in the industry and has worked with top brands in the industry, like Shean, Honey Birdette, For Love & Lemons, and various others. And considering that she’s a fitness enthusiast who is particular about healthy eating, it’s no surprise she’s in such excellent body shape and skin.

Being an Instagram influencer and model is just where it started, and she’s using that platform to launch other aspects of her brand. “Social media is where it kicked off for me and got me these brand deals and got signed and all those kinds of types of things,” she says.

Nowadays, working as a content creator and brand influencer has been quite rewarding, and Emma Kotos can take care of herself and her pit bull, pay her bills, and also save something aside for the house she hopes to buy for herself sometime soon. Buying a property, she says, is one of her biggest desires in the immediate future.

And although being a successful social media bikini model and a content creator doesn’t come without its lows – like being purposefully misrepresented by people and having your copyrights infringed upon – Emma is still happy to do what she loves doing. She’s been doing it since she turned 18 and moved in with her sister in California. “I’ve always wanted to be in the entertainment sector. I’ve worked for brands such as Playboy, Fashion Nova, Honey, Bird Debt (now Cowboys), and plenty of others.”

With an impressive fan base of 1.3 million followers on Instagram and a very successful modeling career to boast of, Emma Kotos has her game going. And she offers some tips to help other influencers find their feet in the industry. Among other qualities, Emma says it’s important to be focused and keep your eyes on the ball. As she illustrates, the path to success in the social media modeling industry requires dedication, focus, and being creative with your content.