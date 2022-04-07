Branded content written in partnership with Christopher Cloos.

You can almost feel the excitement bubble about to burst. Spring’s biggest festival (after an unexpected hiatus) might be the best thing to look forward to in a long time. But, dressing for the arid rift valley where the Southern California music festival goes down doesn’t have to be so “every year” predictable. Boho dresses and choker necklaces aside, these sunglasses will make whatever you wear seem particularly fresh for this important “we are back” fest.

The Staple You Will Hang Onto, For Years

Timelessness, minimalist, sustainable: that sums up the Cloos x Brady Hermosa style sunglass. Paying a tribute to Tom Brady and all his winning silver, this style incorporates a silver bar that complements its Espresso frame (in biodegradable acetate), and soft-squared edges. This style defines Christopher Cloos as a brand. Unisex, one size fits all. Shop now on Christopher-Cloos.com.

Stand Out in A Sea of Neon

Why we love it: Model Elsa Hosk, herself, dedicated her time to the cat-eyed, vintage design that puts a polished slant on any silhouette. It works just as well in the desert (with a flowy dress) as it does in the city (with culottes and kitten heels). Plus, the bonus, it’s made with a biodegradable acetate maintaining Christopher Cloos’ promise to being a 100% sustainable company. Cloos x Elsa Ristretto. One size fits all. Shop now on Christopher-Cloos.com.

The Statement Piece

This is the focal piece you could build a whole outfit around. Full skirt with a vintage chain-link motif or a body-skimming, whatever – this Tom Brady retro-inspired design, stands out in a sea of sameness. Inspired by Tom’s youth at the Pacifica beaches of the Bay Area, the vintage-round edges, and stainless-steel pair well with anything. Opt for some silver jewelry and a bag that ties it all in and boom, you are real-world ready. Cloos x Brady Pacifica – Noire. One size fits all. Shop now on Christopher-Cloos.com.