Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

“Coaching helps you to take responsibility for your life, let go of what others think, and become your true self. It’s about you creating the life that you want – and deserve.” Emma-Louise Elsey

The coaching and consulting industry has increased over 25 percent in just the past 5 years. If you are wondering “why is that?” – We believe that Rob Dial has the answer!

One of the most misunderstood aspects of business is that only 10 percent of the reason why someone is successful is based on their strategy. This means that 90 percent of the reason why someone is successful is based on their own personal mindset and skill development. Business coaching is focused primarily on changing the way that people show up in the world by helping them be creative, think critically, and develop their self-confidence.

“When someone is truly empowered, they are able to get out of their comfort zones, exercise their full potential, and walk a path that leads to success in business and all other areas of life.” -Rob Dial

Rob Dial is a renowned US business coach/podcaster/creator who has impacted hundreds of people’s lives through business coaching. Rob Dial is the brain behind The Mindset Mentor podcast and the founder of The School for Online Coaches. He has a massive following of 2.7 million on Facebook and over 400,000 on Instagram. The School for Online Coaches is on a mission to teach coaches how to grow a successful online coaching business.

Rob Dial explains that there are only a handful of coaching models and while all of them have a place, Rob indicates that many coaches fail by trying to implement the right strategy at the wrong time. Rob helps coaches that range from being brand new to highly seasoned to follow a proven pathway to success by implementing the right strategy at the RIGHT time in their journey as a business owner. Rob adds that coaching is an effortless and profitable way to work at your convenience, and all you need is a smartphone and a Wi-Fi signal.

Rob Dial is also one of the top podcasters in the world. He runs a podcast called the Mindset Mentor which has amassed over 100 million downloads. Currently, Rob has accumulated an enormous audience without paying for a single advertisement. Rob is also happy to support thousands of social media users who leave their regular jobs to become full-time coaches. He shares that most coaches tend to earn more on average than doctors and lawyers even without pursuing degrees.

Rob Dial’s journey was not all rosy as he had to figure out how to grow his coaching business alone. He admits it was pretty challenging and took him several years to achieve his goals. Rob Dial started as a mindset/life coach and realized how valuable and significant of an impact he was making with his clients. Through sheer commitment, focus, and a mindset to make it in life, Rob made $60K in his first year of coaching. By most standards, that was a pretty successful first year, since the average coach in the United States makes just under $15k per year. Fast forward to his third year, where he embarked on a world to about a dozen countries. As Rob and his girlfriend were traveling the world, Rob made over $750k in income in just 5 years of running his business, giving him a life of financial freedom to experience life exactly the way he had always wanted.

Rob Dial advises that he believes everyone, at some level, is a content creator. But to grow any business (especially coaching) through creating content, you need to build your audience and attract a loyal following by creating unique and impactful content, giving value to people, and expecting nothing in return. The School for Online Coaches is among the top training programs for online coaching in the world and Rob expects it to stay that way as they continue to keep growing and helping coaches impact lives and have a career that affords his clients total freedom for themselves and their families. Rob has made it his life mission to help coaches and consultants live a life of freedom through the work that they do, and leaving everyone and everything better than they found it.