Written in partnership with Gal Media.

Fawn Design, an effortless and innovative bag and accessory brand began as the one-stop shop for all stylish parents with newborn babies. Now, they tailor their bags to support the lifestyles of every woman. Whether you are a working woman, a stay-at-home mom or a college student, Fawn Design’s high quality bags and accessories will not fail you.

After years of heightened success in the diaper bag industry, and as seen on Ashton Kutcher and Emma Roberts, it became clear that Fawn’s innovative designs were not only perfect for parents, but for anyone who seeks to stay organized while looking as chic as can be. So with a new market in mind, Fawn is now exponentially growing beyond the parenting industry and out into the luxury bag industry.

Fawn Design still offers collections dedicated to all things diaper bags, like The Motherhood Bundle Collection, the Original Diaper Bag, and the Satchel Diaper Bag, which continue to be available at Anthropologie and Nordstrom. Fawn is loyal to their roots, and they don’t plan on abandoning the production of the high quality pieces that mothers for generations have grown to adore, like Fawn’s famous changing clutches and bottle bags. However, these bags and accessories are the best way to uphold the trendy minimalist look we all strive for, and so while keeping the modern woman in mind, Fawn is now focusing on creating products for women not only who are mothers of small children, but for women at all stages of life.

To cater to every woman, no matter at what stage of life, Fawn’s bags are categorized for you on their website. The sections include: gifting, professional life, traveling, student life, and mom life. The pieces range from minis, to shoulder bags, to totes, and even to phone bags. Additionally, Fawn Design launches spring/summer and fall/winter collections every year, keeping us trendy. They also always have fun collaborations in the works. Just this year, they partnered up with Bachelor and Bachelorette celebrity Jillian Harris, influencer Cara Loren and photographer and content creator Mandi Nelson to create exquisite pieces that we cannot get enough of. Their collections can be found on Fawn’s website.

What started as the go-to diaper bag company has now transcended to supplying products for all stages of womanhood. Fawn Design’s products are made with quality and luxury in mind, so if one seeks to look sleek, professional, and overall become a trend-setter, Fawn Design is the place to go. To shop or simply keep up with the latest trends, visit fawndesign.com.