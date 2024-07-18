Proceed with caution! Gerard Butler may be in over his head with new galpal Penny Lane, a Sports Illustrated model 25 years his junior.

“Gerard is one of the biggest commitment-phobes on the planet,” says a source exclusively to Life & Style of the 300 star, who dated interior designer Morgan Brown on-off for six years before their 2020 split. “Gerard let Morgan slip through his fingers because he couldn’t be what she needed and wanted.”

While he appears smitten with Penny, he’s not any closer to wanting to settle down, according to the insider. “If she’s thinking about having kids one day, Gerard’s probably not the guy for her,” says the source, adding that the 54-year-old “is facing real heartbreak” unless he can get over his hang-ups. “Sure, the relationship is fun now. But it’s only a matter of time before Penny wants a serious relationship and kicks him to the curb.”