HOROSCOPE WEEK OF JULY 21 – 27
CANCER
June 22 – July 22
Your go-getting spirit has you reaching for new creative endeavors. If you’ve got a specific big idea or project in mind, now’s the time to lay the groundwork.
LEO
July 23 – August 22
With a new direction calling, you’ll want to up your game. Money and love are two areas of your life that are ready for a lift — but being careless about the details could slow you down, so stay focused.
VIRGO
August 23 – September 22
As per usual, you’re striving for perfection but don’t be too hard on yourself. Let your inner critic be constructive and then let the rest go!
LIBRA
September 23 – October 22
Your job this week is to find your own personal rhythm. Don’t rely on friends or family to know what’s right for you. Focus on your priorities and the rest will fall into place.
SCORPIO
October 23 – November 21
Sometimes, you like to lay low. This is not one of those weeks, though! If you want to expand your social circle or ignite a new romance, get out there and mingle, Scorpio.
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 – December 21
It’s your time to shine, Sagittarius! When you tune into your vision of success, you should find the path ahead unfolding with ease.
CAPRICORN
December 22 – January 19
If you’ve been feeling stuck in the same old patterns, it’s time to break free. Try widening your horizons by traveling or learning a new skill that interests you.
AQUARIUS
January 20 – February 18
This week finds you completely absorbed in expanding your vision of what is possible. Is there something that you’ve wanted to do, Aquarius? What’s stopping you from taking that leap of faith?
PISCES
February 19 – March 20
Single or attached, you’ll want to put your best foot forward this week. The impression you make now could have a lasting impact!
ARIES
March 21 – April 19
You’ve got a jam-packed schedule, Aries. While you should be happy to put in the hard work needed, make sure to leave some time to relax and rejuvenate, too.
TAURUS
April 20 – May 20
Having a good time is at the top of your agenda, urging you to iron out any situations that have been bothering you. A willingness to let go of past mistakes should stabilize the world around you, Taurus.
GEMINI
May – June 21
Your living space is where it’s all happening! You may decide to have a good clear out or you could invite friends around for a fun feast.