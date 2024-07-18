HOROSCOPE WEEK OF JULY 21 – 27

CANCER

June 22 – July 22

Your go-getting spirit has you reaching for new creative endeavors. If you’ve got a specific big idea or project in mind, now’s the time to lay the groundwork.

LEO

July 23 – August 22

With a new direction calling, you’ll want to up your game. Money and love are two areas of your life that are ready for a lift — but being careless about the details could slow you down, so stay focused.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 22

As per usual, you’re striving for perfection but don’t be too hard on yourself. Let your inner critic be constructive and then let the rest go!

LIBRA

September 23 – October 22

Your job this week is to find your own personal rhythm. Don’t rely on friends or family to know what’s right for you. Focus on your priorities and the rest will fall into place.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

Sometimes, you like to lay low. This is not one of those weeks, though! If you want to expand your social circle or ignite a new romance, get out there and mingle, Scorpio.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 21

It’s your time to shine, Sagittarius! When you tune into your vision of success, you should find the path ahead unfolding with ease.

CAPRICORN

December 22 – January 19

If you’ve been feeling stuck in the same old patterns, it’s time to break free. Try widening your horizons by traveling or learning a new skill that interests you.

AQUARIUS

January 20 – February 18

This week finds you completely absorbed in expanding your vision of what is possible. Is there something that you’ve wanted to do, Aquarius? What’s stopping you from taking that leap of faith?

PISCES

February 19 – March 20

Single or attached, you’ll want to put your best foot forward this week. The impression you make now could have a lasting impact!

ARIES

March 21 – April 19

You’ve got a jam-packed schedule, Aries. While you should be happy to put in the hard work needed, make sure to leave some time to relax and rejuvenate, too.

TAURUS

April 20 – May 20

Having a good time is at the top of your agenda, urging you to iron out any situations that have been bothering you. A willingness to let go of past mistakes should stabilize the world around you, Taurus.

GEMINI

May – June 21

Your living space is where it’s all happening! You may decide to have a good clear out or you could invite friends around for a fun feast.