Life & Style dives into your horoscope forecast for the week of October 6 through October 12!

LIBRA: September 23 – October 22

This week, feeling good is at the top of your priority list, but you may have to shuffle your busy schedule to achieve that goal. Oh, and keep ahead of any friend drama by staying neutral!

SCORPIO: October 23 – November 21

Big dreams are calling, Scorpio. You’ll want to stay grounded this week as you work out how to bring together your desires with a practical plan of action.

SAGITTARIUS: November 22 – December 21

Your easygoing aura makes you especially attractive at the moment. If you have plans to connect with other people, this could be the time to set them in motion.

CAPRICORN: December 22 – January 19

Unresolved issues should now be sorted out with ease! This includes finding a happy balance between your needs and the demands of others.

AQUARIUS: January 20 – February 18

A creative approach to life helps you express your unique personality. If you want to reach for new horizons, Aquarius, check those ideas that have been buzzing round your head.

PISCES: February 19 – March 20

You prefer a harmonious atmosphere, but the vibes could be fast changing this week. Just do your best to go with the flow, Pisces.

ARIES: March 21 – April 19

With your ambitious mood shining bright, there will be no stopping you, Aries. A feeling that you can finally grab hold of your life and steer it in the right direction will help your

dreams to fly.

TAURUS: April 20 – May 20

This week calls for a frank look at what’s been bothering you, especially in regard to your finances. You may need to reign yourself in, Taurus.

GEMINI: May 21 – June 21

Lots can be accomplished now as long as you practice discipline, Gemini. Put aside unnecessary demands and start doing those activities that bring out your talents.

CANCER: June 22 – July 22

Doing too much at once can actually get in the way of what you’re trying to achieve. Sometimes, it’s best to slow down the pace and let someone else lead while you get yourself organized.

LEO: July 23 – August 22

This week, you’ll want to concentrate on clearing whatever obstacles are cluttering your path. Don’t let others distract you from what needs to be done, Leo.

VIRGO: August 23 – September 22

Getting the details right is important, so don’t let anyone rush you into taking action. If you feel like you need more information, tap into your inner detective.