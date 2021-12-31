Written in partnership with Darby Jones, Correspondent At T1 Advertising

What do NASA, lingerie and luxury bedding have in common? They were the inspiration behind what has quickly become the internet’s favorite bra brand. Founded by entrepreneur Kris Strouthopoulos, GIAPENTA is disrupting the lingerie business with groundbreaking and transformative ideas that extend to its designs and values.

Kris decided early on in her venture to make GIAPENTA a company focused on empowering women in every way possible. The emphasis on real women and functional designs that actually alleviate daily struggles led Kris to elicit feedback from thousands of women during the founding stages of the business. With a community well on its way, GIAPENTA set the stage for a new kind of lingerie brand; one that offers tangible solutions, transformative designs, and a new inclusive way of talking about the female form.

Kris’s career started in retail management and eventually led her to a decade-long stint at a luxury bedding company. The high-quality, temperature-regulating fabrics (originally designed for NASA spacesuits to combat extreme temperatures in outer space) that revolutionized the mattress industry led Kris to her “aha moment.” Seeing how significantly thermoregulating materials helped deliver a better night’s sleep, especially for women, she thought about its possibilities beyond the bedroom, on a more personal level. That’s when GIAPENTA was born.

Seeing that bras and underwear hadn’t changed much in the last three decades, Kris seized this untapped opportunity to bring cutting-edge technology into the lingerie industry by developing GIAPENTA’s exclusive TempPro® technology fabric, which proactively regulates and balances body temperature to keep you comfortable in any climate. So, you stay cool when you’re hot (think no more boob sweat!) and warm when you’re cool (perfect to keep you cozy during the coldest winters!). This innovative tech fabric became a cult favorite with consumers and immediately set GIAPENTA apart from every brand in the space, positioning them as a true industry disruptor.

From slip-proof straps to sweat-proof tech fabrics, and every hassle in between, their innovative yet beautiful styles offer comfort and fashion-forward designs. From the brand’s best selling London X Back Bra with patented, stay-in-place straps, to their customer favorite bodysuit styles, the brand continues to stay on the forefront of innovation, proving that performance, comfort and fashion can coexist.

The brand’s most recent foray was into the loungewear space with the launch of GIAPENTA LOUNGE, an edited six piece, mix-and-match collection, utilizing the brand’s buttery soft CozyKnit fabric. Styles range from $48-$78 and are offered in three of the brand’s signature colors: Dusty Rose, Black and Stone. With this latest collection, the brand is setting a new standard of comfort for women’s loungewear.

But GIAPENTA hasn’t wavered from its mission and core values. “We are a company that empowers women; we put women first in everything we do and we’re always evolving with them in mind,” noted Kris. It’s no wonder the brand garnered a huge following of loyal customers and celebrity and influencer fans like Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union, Ashley Greene, Stacy London, Gretchen Carlson and Catt Sadler. That dedication is exactly what sets GIAPENTA apart as a true vanguard in the intimates space.

To learn more about GIAPENTA and shop their insanely comfortable and game-changing styles, visit their website and follow them on Instagram.