Medical aesthetic centers are becoming increasingly popular throughout the world, with numerous medical professionals joining the craft to deliver their services. While all injectors are trained in their work, many of them solely train in that area and don’t venture into other areas of expertise. While this may be effective for some, board-certified physician assistant and clinician Gohar Abrahamyan has gone beyond.

Gohar has been practicing medicine since graduating from California State University, Northridge, with a bachelor’s degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology with a minor in Psychology in 2001. Gohar graduated with a master’s degree in Physician Assistant studies from the Western University of Health Sciences in 2003. Equipped with this incredible education, Gohar began working in sports and internal medicine, helping athletes and geriatric patients by injecting PRP and hyaluronic acid into their joints for healing purposes.

From there, she jumped into the highly challenging field of neurosurgery in the Hunt Brain and Spine Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. This prestigious establishment has impacted millions of lives, and Gohar uses her hard-earned expertise to be a part of that. While Gohar is still active at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as a director of clinical services, she’s shifted her focus to embrace her entrepreneurial spirit.

Neurosurgery is a massively challenging field of medicine, as anyone can imagine. To balance the difficulty she faced in her day-to-day career, Gohar decided to focus on the beauty in life. She sought a career track that was impactful in a completely different way, which guided her to the world of medical aesthetics.

After training with some of the top dermatology and cosmetic surgery clinics in Beverly Hills, she decided to embrace her entrepreneurial spirit to create Go Flawless Now, a leading cosmetic center. Her years of experience in a variety of fields have equipped her with a unique background, unlike most injectors. From neurosurgery to sports medicine, she’s been able to adapt to different situations and serve any kind of patient. She also has over a decade of experience in the medical field, making her a trustworthy option for all aesthetic needs.

“As a Physician Associate with nearly 20 years of experience in the emergency room and operating room, I am uniquely positioned to apply my neurosurgery expertise and education in cellular and molecular biology, to deliver the highest quality results in medical aesthetics, while addressing clients’ intentions without compromising safety, integrity or responsibility,” says Gohar.

Gohar is hugely sought-after professional and has been recognized as one of the top 100 aesthetic injectors in the United States. She has also been featured in Forbes, MarketWatch, NBC, and Yahoo. Gohar possesses a unique, expert ability to help patients both internally through neurosurgery and externally with aesthetic injections. Not only does Gohar help her patients, but future clinicians through mentorship and by serving as a preceptor for Western University of Health Services. This great honor shows that her impact on the industry is nowhere near stopping.