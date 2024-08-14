Is Gracie Abrams getting close to Glen Powell? The Twisters star, 35, reportedly flirted up a storm with the 24-year-old singer at Charlie XCX’s birthday party in L.A. on August 3. “Word is, Gracie and Glen exchanged numbers and have been keeping the communication going,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. He isn’t the only man to have caught Gracie’s eye, though. The songwriter has also sparked romance rumors with Paul Mescal in recent months. She was photographed having dinner with the Gladiator star, 28, at a high-end London restaurant in June. “They had a couple of cozy dates, but it’s nowhere near exclusive,” the source explains. “Gracie’s young, single and free to date whomever she pleases. Still, it must be thrilling to be pursued by two of Hollywood’s hottest stars! She’s definitely causing some envy in her inner circle.”