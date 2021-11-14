Sponsored content produced with GrapeStars

Excitement continues to build for the new Sex and the City reboot, ‘And Just Like That’, which will pick up the lives of some of our favorite SATC characters. And there’s nothing better than getting ready for the return of the iconic series than some Sex and the City inspired cocktails!

GrapeStars — the go-to site for celebrity wine and spirits delivered direct to your home — has partnered with Chris Noth (the series’ own Mr. Big) and AMBHAR Tequila in order to share a fresh take on Sex and the City-inspired drinks, perfect for your viewing parties.

AMBHAR is a lineup of ultra-premium tequilas, reinventing the perception of tequila by creating perfection. In an age of mass production, AMBHAR marks the return of artisan tequila. Based on centuries-old recipes and made in small batches from 100% blue agave, AMBHAR Tequila is an ultra-premium tequila tailored for the distinguishing connoisseur who appreciates and savors the taste of perfection.

“I decided to get involved with AMBHAR Tequila for one simple reason; it’s the best tequila I’ve ever tasted. And I’m thrilled that now people can find AMBHAR Tequila on Grapestars.com – especially my favorite AMBHAR expression, AMBHAR Añejo, which I always enjoy with one cube of ice and a nice cigar!” – Chris Noth

“It is an incredible honor to partner with Chris Noth and be able to offer an extraordinary product like AMBHAR Tequila to our customers through our GrapeStars platform,” said GrapeStars brothers and co-founders; Robert & Jean-Jean Pelletier

“As a strategic advisor of GrapeStars and ex NHL New-York Rangers Legend, I am thrilled to see our company join forces with Chris Noth, who’s such a talented actor and brilliant entrepreneur in the spirits industry. We both truly score on this partnership.” – Ron Duguay

Buy AMBHAR Tequila now on GrapeStars.com or download the GrapeStars App, available on Apple or Android devices.

“The Carrie” AMBHAR® Cosmo

1 1/2 oz. Ambhar® Tequila Plata

3/4 oz. Cointreu® orange liquor

1 ½ oz. Cranberry juice

1 ½ OZ. Fresh lime juice

Lemon twist for garnish

Instructions

In a shaker, combine all ingredients and top with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

“The Miranda” Red AMBHAR® Mojito

1 ½ oz. Ambhar® Tequila Plata

½ lime cut into slices

½ c. of berries of your choice

½ oz. Agave nectar

Two mint sprigs

12 oz. Topo Chico

Instructions

In an air-tight, large container, combine all ingredients, seal, and refrigerate for 8-12 hours. Pour contents into a larger pitcher and add ice for service. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig.

“The Charlotte” AMBHAR® White Rabbit Martini

1 ½ oz. Ambhar® Tequila Añejo

One ¼ oz. Rumchata® Cream Liqueur

¼ oz. John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum® or St. Elizabeth® Allspice Liqueur

One egg white

Three coffee beans for garnish

Instructions

In a shaker, combine all ingredients and top with ice and shake vigorously for 45 seconds to allow egg white to emulsify. Strain into a martini glass and garnish by floating coffee beans on top.

“The Samantha” Spicy/Sour AMBHAR® Paloma

2oz. Ambhar® Tequila Reposado

Two slices of jalapeño (with seeds removed)

½ oz. Fresh lime juice

2 Sprig of cilantro (one for recipe one for garnish)

2 oz. Topo Chico

Instructions

In a shaker, combine tequila, lime juice, jalapeño, one sprig of cilantro, and top with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a tall glass filled with ice and rimmed with chili powder (optional). Top with Topo Chico and garnish with a sprig of cilantro.

“Mr. Big /Big Apple” AMBHAR® Collins

1 ½ oz. Ambhar® Tequila Reposado

¼ oz. John D. Taylor’s Velvet Falernum®

2 oz. Apple cider or juice

Dash of bitters

Lemon wedge for garnish

Instructions

In a shaker, combine all ingredients and top with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.