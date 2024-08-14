What’s yours is mine, right? People close to Justin Bieber fear that his pregnant wife, Hailey, may be using him for his money.

“She really does not pay for anything,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “He always pays for her.”

It’s not just when they’re out together, either. “Hailey’s business management firm bills Justin for everything,” the source adds. “If Hailey charged her credit card, even at Taco Bell, her business managers make him pay for it.”

Of course, the “Never Say Never” singer, 30, is happy to provide for the Rhode founder, 27, says the source, but at what cost? In 2023, it was reported that Justin sold off his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital in order to collect more than $200 million. He also gave a rare performance at Indian billionaire Anant Ambani’s wedding this summer to secure an estimated $10 million paycheck.

“If there comes a day that Justin can’t give Hailey the lifestyle that she wants, will she leave?” the source wonders. “He does not want to lose Hailey. She is all that Justin has.”