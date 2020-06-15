Talk about being in the right place at the right time! Hannah Brown saved a man from drowning while white-water rafting on Saturday, June 13, and the person’s girlfriend shared details of the incident on Twitter.

“How fun. Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today,” read one tweet, before explaining what exactly happened. “She was on the river with us our raft flipped, and her and her family were on the trip with us she ended up pulling my BF onto their raft after the current took him. I didn’t know who she was but her mom said she had just won DWTS and that she was The Bachelorette!”

How fun Hannah Brown saved my boyfriend from drowning in the Ocoee River today 😂 — BLM – Queen Nugget (@quintnugget) June 13, 2020

The woman couldn’t help but gush over how great Hannah is. “She and her family were so nice! Her momma was so proud of her baby girl. I loved it,” she replied to two people who said she is “awesome” and has the “sweetest heart.”

Additionally, Hannah’s brother, Patrick Brown, shared some photos from the family outing. “Took on the rapids with the fam jam! I got to relive my lifeguard days and Hannah thinks she’s a part of the Coast Guard now,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Hannah hasn’t commented about her heroic gesture. Instead, she’s using this time to relax. On Sunday, June 14, she shared photos and videos of the “farm life.” By the looks of it, Hannah is in a much better place after the backlash she received from using the n-word while jamming out to DaBaby‘s “Rockstar” during an Instagram Live in May.

Shortly after that incident, Hannah shared a lengthy apology with her followers. “There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said,” the Alabama native wrote on Instagram at the time. “I have read your messages and seen the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

Since then, Hannah has been using her platform to educate others on the Black Lives Matter movement.