The reality TV curse has hit the Real Housewives franchise hard. So, how have Heather and Terry Dubrow managed to avoid becoming another casualty? “Many couples are already in jeopardy when they’re coming on the show,” Heather exclusively tells Life & Style. “We’re lucky enough to have a very solid, good relationship. That doesn’t mean it’s perfect. It’s marriage. It’s difficult.” Which is why, Heather, 55, and Terry, 65, continue to work on theirs. “You have to have date night, you have to have sex, you have to make time for each other,” she says. “And you have to know that your children will leave but your relationship is forever.”