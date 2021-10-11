Life and Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Customer relationships and experiences can make or break a business. Even if you have the best product on the market, if you don’t take your customers into consideration your reputation will spread and consumers will end up going with a different product or company. There are many ways you can adapt policies and business models to help serve your customers to a greater degree. Subscriptions, customizable orders, and integrated customer service are all amazing ways to improve your customer relationships and make your name as a consumer friendly brand.

Dylan Fox, Founder and CEO of Assembly AI had this to say about their customer service lines:

“Our speech to text API has helped hundreds of companies transcribe all kinds of video and audio files. With much of the business world relying on video platforming, our technology has helped offer a practical solution for new developers to create more engaging and useful tools for businesses to use to help their customers. This helps create a greater understanding of what consumers want and where they’re going to look for it. However, it can be tricky to use! That’s why we are here to help 24/7 with any of our customers needing assistance setting up their software.”

Subscription based services are also a great way to help your customers as Lindsay McCormick, Founder and CEO of Bite

“Our subscription model and sustainable packaging make for a streamlined process for customers when researching new oral hygiene products. Doing all that research takes time, and we take pride in making our products transparent, easy to understand and easy to subscribe and customize your order. Our glass packaging makes for easy recycling and reusability, meaning that our customers can feel more comfortable using our products knowing they aren’t throwing away wasteful empty plastic tubes.”

Customer satisfaction is the basis of curation as The Quality Edit CEO Lauren Kleinmann tells us:

“Every product we advertise goes through a rigorous screening process. We want to make sure that our readers are getting information about brands that meet our quality and aesthetic. We only represent the highest quality brands to ensure our customers are getting what they’re promised when they visit our website.”

Kashish Gupta, Founder and CEO of HighTouch tells us how their data syncing technology helps gain consumer insight:

“Access to your customer data is essential for providing the best experience possible to your consumers. Our data sync technology seamlessly syncs your data warehouse with all of the tools your company uses. We have helped hundreds of companies receive more thorough feedback from their customers, allowing for a fortified business model based on consumer experience.”

Sarah Pirrie, Brand Director of Healist Naturals helps consumers find the right mix of CBD products:

“Finding the right CBD product shouldn’t feel like going to a vitamin store. We believe that taking care of your body is a personal experience, and shopping for your wellness products should also feel personal. We empathize with our customers’ desire to find the right dosage and blend for them, based on their experiences.”

Kevin Miller, Founder of The Word Counter:

“There is a medium between automation and quality. By giving customer service agents the right digital tools to do what what needs to be done you will ultimately best serve your customers.

Courtney Buhler, CEO & Founder of LashPRO Academy talks about the importance of hosting industry information on blogs:

“At SugarLash Pro, we believe that customers should get more with their purchases. That’s why we host a blog on our website where consumers can learn new tips and tricks and health trends in the beauty industry. How we consume, dispose of and use our products is important for evolving the industry into a more sustainable entity.”

Unsplash

Michael Hennessy, Founder and CEO of Diathrive believes in taking diabetes care into the patients hands:

“With Diathrive, our customers get a unique experience getting medications and blood sugar glucose meters for much less than you would pay at a pharmacy. Our customers can access the products they need and get them delivered at their desired frequency. Diabetes care is something that patients should be able to take into their own hands for affordable and fair prices.”

Inesa Ponomariovaite, Founder of Nesa’s Hemp describes their company’s refund policy:

“We at Nesa’s Hemp are so sure of our product’s quality and benefits that we provide a full refund for any customer who is not satisfied with our products.

Specifically, if not satisfied, a customer will reach out and talk directly with one of our team members. After a personal consultation, and then taking the support team’s recommendations

into consideration, the customer can initiate a full refund if not seeing any benefits within two weeks. As our ethos and mission is to provide quality products with integrity, we consider it our obligation to not merely sell products, but ensure that each and every one of our customers receives the care, attention, and relief they deserve.”

Lauren Singer, Founder of Package Free Shop gives us insight into what inclusivity and sustainability means for their customers:

“Our commitment to sustainability and inclusivity means that we take our customers and their feedback very seriously. Our package free products and shipping mean we are playing a huge role in changing the conversation about waste in industry, but we also need to know how our customers experience our service to understand how to serve them better. All of the products we sell are sourced from sustainable companies like ours, and we rely in part on consumer research to help us make those decisions. This helps us, and our customers receive the highest quality products available.”

David Lortscher, CEO of Curology talks about the value of personal skin care:

“At curology, we believe that skin care should be in the hands of the patient. Our customizable orders and individual skin care formulas ensure that our customers feel and are taken care of. Our trained practitioners can help with any level of skin care issue, from light breakouts to heavy acne. We have become a trusted member of the skin care industry and that’s because of the care we take towards our customers.”

Customer service remains the most important aspect of running a business that deals directly with consumers. How you engage with customers and implement feedback will help your reputation among consumers, give you accurate data on your products and your customers, and help you manufacture products that customers actually want and need. Additionally, many of these companies have systems in place for when customers are not satisfied with your service. Being prepared for either situation is essential for being successful in your industry.