Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

A small-town mindset can kill you. It kills your growth, visions, and potential for success. However, clinging to such a mindset only sets you up for mediocrity. People who struggle to leave their comfort zone typically fear change and resist transformation, ultimately impacting their future prospects. The story of Justin Waller is a testament that anyone can overcome a small-town mindset and scale the ladder of success.

Justin Waller was born in the small southern town of Denham Springs, Louisiana. Despite coming from a humble background in a little-known settlement, he did not allow the small-town mindset to deter him from rising against all odds and deviating from a suppressed lifestyle to become who he is today. He took charge of his life against all society’s limitations and equipped himself with the knowledge to carve out his own destiny. At 24 years, Justin successfully established a steel company from nothing. As a D1 college athlete, Waller traveled internationally, helping men worldwide develop a strong mindset and live successful life beyond their limits.

The astute entrepreneur achieved much beyond the small town he grew up in. He has an all-woman construction management team in his company, is the youngest board member of the Metal Building contractor and Erectors Association and wrote the Metal Building Apprenticeship program for the state of Louisiana. He also has 130 employees at his construction company working in all 50 states and the Caribbean, is a real estate investor, has 80K YouTube subscribers, and became a millionaire at 32.

Despite his abundant success, Waller had a rocky journey. He shares that it was hectic for him to build his steel company with no connections or financial support from family and investors. However, he drew inspiration to achieve his life goals from reading books by authors like Robert Kiyosaki, Patrick Lancing, and Robert E Gerber, among others. Waller steadily developed his business skills to build a multi-million-dollar company in his twenties.

Waller’s adversities earlier in life taught him to be a strong person that can tackle anything thrown at him. “Building my businesses taught me much about mental toughness, how pain and pressure can make a man,” he says. Similarly, Waller trusts his skills. He mentioned that he could seamlessly build a prosperous business even if he is dropped in any city, anywhere, at any time. That self-assurance, combined with his skill set, provides Justin with an exceptional kind of freedom that played an important role in his success.

The successful businessman and real estate investor advises business owners and entrepreneurs to aim higher. He warns them against gratification, burnout, and lack of excitement. According to him, success is inconsistent; if you play around, it can get away from you. “Never stop working and solving problems,” he adds.

A few years from now, Waller looks forward to reinvesting in real estate and attaining more ground in the industry. He also aims to continue investing in cryptocurrency and consult with businesses on how his business rose from zero to a seven-figure income. He is not relenting until his company and every crew member experience new levels of growth.