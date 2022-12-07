Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The world today is absolutely buzzing with opportunities. It has something for everyone, which means that new methods and techniques are being made available to the masses rapidly. Nowhere is this more applicable than in the world of financial markets. What was once closed off field of high finance for global elites, is now an open playing field for people from all walks of life. For those who are able to participate in this fast-moving construct, it’s a great time to be alive. Which is precisely how Rizwan Memon, founder of Riz International, feels. Here, he talks about his story of not letting his humble beginnings determine the course of his life and never settling for the status quo.

Riz International is a professional stocks and options trading institution that teaches its students proven strategies and methods to conquer both the stocks and options market. Rizwan Memon has one goal in life. In his own words, “I want to help people master their money, not its slave. I come from humble beginnings. I am aware of the struggles when you have a scarcity mindset. Life is a drag and can even turn you bitter when you feel you’re only surviving and never thriving. Ever since I was able to break free of my circumstances, I was able to bring myself to a level where I can help others break free from their shackles and claim their spot in the world by learning how to become profitable traders and investors.”

Rizwan’s confidence is backed up by his inspirational story. Walking down memory lane, he says, “I was 16 years old and had finally been able to save up $5,000 after two years of odd jobs. I could have either spent it or taken charge of it. Thankfully, I had a good head on my shoulders and had set out to take charge of it. It’s for this reason that I even stood a chance and eventually went on to turn that measly $5,000 into over $2 million in less than five years. That’s the experience and pedigree I bring to Riz International and my clients. I am a VERIFIED 7-figure stocks and options trader with over 15 years of experience in the financial markets. My experience has given me the ability to hone my craft and apply my proven methodology in markets. I implement my strategies and concepts repeated with impeccable discipline and teach my clients to do the same. Having a plan and sticking to it is paramount, because even when you fail (losing money in markets is a given), it’s easier to shake the dust off and rise up to meet the next challenge.”

Rizwan’s confidence mixed in with his humbleness is noteworthy. The young man has proven his ability in markets and with money. He has indeed made his money work for him. We wish him well.